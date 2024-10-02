Twitter
Anushka Sharma outshines Virat Kohli with her unique cricket rulebook, video goes viral

The couple participated in a lively and light-hearted cricket match, but with a twist - Anushka's rules.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 02, 2024, 08:45 PM IST

Anushka Sharma outshines Virat Kohli with her unique cricket rulebook, video goes viral
Courtesy: Instagram/Screengrab
    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently joined forces to showcase their cricket skills in a unique advertisement, marking a rare on-screen appearance together. The advertisement featured a light-hearted and unconventional cricket match, where Anushka and Kohli took turns batting while Anushka introduced amusing and unconventional rules for each delivery.

    Anushka's creative rules, such as "If you miss the ball three times, you're out" and "If you get angry, you're out," added a touch of humor to the game as Kohli played along with her quirky directives.

    As Kohli stepped up to bat, Anushka introduced a rule commonly seen in street cricket, further adding to the fun and excitement of the match.

    "jiska bat, vo pehle batting karega" (the person who owns the bat bats first). She referred to another rule in street cricket when Kohli bowled her out on the first ball, stating that the first ball is “always a trial ball.”

    When Kohli hit a massive shot off the first ball bowled by Anushka, she instructed him to retrieve the ball, thereby introducing an additional rule.

    “Jisne shot maara, ball vo lekar aayega (Whoever hit the shot will bring the ball).”

    Watch:

    Virat Kohli was a crucial part of Team India's impressive 2-0 clean-sweep victory over Bangladesh, showcasing his batting prowess in the second Test. Despite a lackluster performance in the first match in Chennai, Kohli bounced back in Kanpur. He embraced the team's aggressive approach on Day 4, falling just three runs short of a half-century with a quickfire 47 off 35 balls.

    In the second innings, Kohli remained unbeaten on 29 off 37 deliveries as India successfully chased down a 95-run target on the final day, securing the series win.

    Kohli's next challenge will be the Test series against New Zealand, commencing on October 16.

    Also read| 'Hamari cricket bekar hai': Ex-player slams Pakistan after India's Test series win vs Bangladesh

     

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
