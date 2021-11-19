Anushka Sharma, Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis among others react to AB de Villiers' retirement from all forms of cricket

Freak. Genius. Alien. Superhuman. Insane. These are just some of the adjectives South Africa and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman AB de Villiers has been associated with over the years. De Villiers hung his boots on Friday, November 19, calling it a day saying that 'the flame no longer burns that brightly.'

One of the legends of the game, who retired from international cricket in 2018 after the famous Test series against Australia at home has been one legend of the game. De Villiers, is not only define the modern batting, but doing it consistently and effortlessly, he is known as the 360-degree player.

With that, the 37-year old's IPL career comes to an end as the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru would no longer be shouting "ABD ABD ...".

The Proteas cricketer has played 156 matches for RCB and scored 4,491 runs. He is the second all-time leading run-scorer behind his teammate Virat Kohli and holds the second and third-highest individual run total in RCB history with 133* against Mumbai Indians (in 2015) and 129* against Gujarat Lions (in 2016).

Overall, he has 5162 runs to his name in 184 matches as before RCB he played for the then Delhi Daredevils for three seasons from 2008-2010.

While it was heartbreaking for many, it was emotional for some and every single one of them hoped that he could have played a couple of more seasons as one can never have enough of the player, the human, the batsman and the cricketer he is.

Actor-producer and wife of Indian skipper Virat Kohli wished her best to de Villiers, his wife Danielle and his kids. While his teammates Faf du Plessis, JP Duminy, Glenn Maxwell, Shane Watson and other cricketers around the world reacted to his retirement. Here are some of them:

Glad I got to share the field with one of the greatest players of all time, and an amazing human too!! Changed cricket forever #legend https://t.co/a4IMEk9QYz — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) November 19, 2021

The biggest congratulations to @ABdeVilliers17 on a mind-blowing cricket career. The things you did on the cricket field, us mere mortals could only watch on in awe.

And to go with it, the sweetest and kindest teammate I have ever played with.

Enjoy the next exciting phase. — Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) November 19, 2021

Definitely a kind of relief for myself and all the bowlers . Thank you soo much for the great memories and inspiring soo many of youngsters including me . We will definitely Miss you Mr 360 @abdevilliers17 pic.twitter.com/yAi23Cv8gw — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) November 19, 2021

What a player and what a man. Absolute genius and an even better human. Thanks for what you did for the game! https://t.co/Sg07rYMvaH — Jason Roy (@JasonRoy20) November 19, 2021

Absolute legend both on and off the field!Having had the benefit of watching you up close you are most definitely the #GOAT

Although we are absolutely gutted not to see you at @RCBTweets next season you thoroughly deserve to retire when time is right for you and your family https://t.co/URrNkiQURa November 19, 2021

Congratulations on a phenomenal career @ABdeVilliers17 One of the most loved and admired cricketers of the modern era. Happy retirement legend. #ThankYouAB pic.twitter.com/1CNOiVfHte — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 19, 2021

Yes, there are fans way beyond #RCB but that was one of the great relationships at the #IPL. Bengaluru fans said they would make AB's 100th test a home game for him. And you just had to hear them go "ABD, ABD...". Was special @RCBTweets https://t.co/FYJXLkupym — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 19, 2021

Your contribution to cricket has been immense @ABdeVilliers17 A true legend of this beautiful game and a wonderful athlete. Good luck for whatever the future has in store for you https://t.co/Yh4huPUH7n — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 19, 2021

What a player! I was one of so many who would turn on the tv just to watch you bat. Enjoy retirement, what a career. https://t.co/ShOBmjWYSw — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) November 19, 2021

The best I’ve ever seen, and someone who I’ve always looked up to! Took the game to another level singlehandedly #mr360



Thankyou @ABdeVilliers17 https://t.co/lzEQ3MYP13 — Sam Billings (@sambillings) November 19, 2021

Looked up to in my early cricket days and it’s been an honour to play against you Good luck @ABdeVilliers17 and thank you for everything you’ve done for cricket https://t.co/iLqqdqy6ax — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) November 19, 2021

Congratulations on a fabulous career.. brilliant guy on and off the field. Wishing you all the very best in your future. Pure class https://t.co/jqI0sGdvLM — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) November 19, 2021

Few batsmen in the history of cricket have had such an extraordinary range of strokes, sense of timing, ability to perform under pressure in every format. Thanks for the pleasure you gave us all @ABdeVilliers17, well played! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 19, 2021

It's been a legendary journey gentleman. Here's to the best days ahead of us.. congrats on a sterling career @ABdeVilliers17 just a chilled day in the Caribbean sitting between 2 GOATS of the game.. privileged to have shared the field with them @DaleSteyn62 pic.twitter.com/HKfUfztj4b November 19, 2021

Changed the game by himself! Legend https://t.co/0hzu10ca3X — Liam Livingstone (@liaml4893) November 19, 2021