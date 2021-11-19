Search icon
Anushka Sharma, Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis among others react to AB de Villiers' retirement from all forms of cricket

Cricketers, fans, experts, journalists all paid tributes in unison saying that the legendary South African batter took the game to another level.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 19, 2021, 05:52 PM IST

Freak. Genius. Alien. Superhuman. Insane. These are just some of the adjectives South Africa and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman AB de Villiers has been associated with over the years. De Villiers hung his boots on Friday, November 19, calling it a day saying that 'the flame no longer burns that brightly.'

One of the legends of the game, who retired from international cricket in 2018 after the famous Test series against Australia at home has been one legend of the game. De Villiers, is not only define the modern batting, but doing it consistently and effortlessly, he is known as the 360-degree player.

With that, the 37-year old's IPL career comes to an end as the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru would no longer be shouting "ABD ABD ...". 

The Proteas cricketer has played 156 matches for RCB and scored 4,491 runs. He is the second all-time leading run-scorer behind his teammate Virat Kohli and holds the second and third-highest individual run total in RCB history with 133* against Mumbai Indians (in 2015) and 129* against Gujarat Lions (in 2016).

Overall, he has 5162 runs to his name in 184 matches as before RCB he played for the then Delhi Daredevils for three seasons from 2008-2010.

While it was heartbreaking for many, it was emotional for some and every single one of them hoped that he could have played a couple of more seasons as one can never have enough of the player, the human, the batsman and the cricketer he is.

Actor-producer and wife of Indian skipper Virat Kohli wished her best to de Villiers, his wife Danielle and his kids. While his teammates Faf du Plessis, JP Duminy, Glenn Maxwell, Shane Watson and other cricketers around the world reacted to his retirement. Here are some of them:

