FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bharat’s Digital Shield: The High-Tech "Eyes" Guarding Our Toughest Frontiers

Priyanka Chopra pens emotional tribute for her 'Coach Sir' Sunil Thapa: 'You kept me together when I had lost my dad'

Surajkund Mela tragedy: Joyride breaks mid-air, collapses, crashes on ground in Haryana’s Faridabad; Palwal SHO killed, several injured; WATCH

Ghooskhor Pandat row: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav calls it 'BJP conspiracy', says PM Modi's party 'stages drama of fake action'

Anupama Chopra's son Agni finally breaks silence over claims of signing up for PSL Auction

Donald Trump orders to prioritise US weapon sales to countries with higher defence spending, what does it mean for India?

T20 World Cup 2026: India to play against Pakistan on February 15? PCB’s big U-turn

Who are Jaspreet Singh, Kamal Kishor Yadav? Two senior IAS officers suspended by Punjab government, here’s why

Who is Shubham Ranjane? Know about Indian connection of US cricketer

Did Asim Munir call India-Pakistan clashes Ghazwa-e-Hind? What does it mean?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bharat’s Digital Shield: The High-Tech "Eyes" Guarding Our Toughest Frontiers

Bharat’s Digital Shield: The High-Tech "Eyes" Guarding Our Toughest Frontiers

Priyanka Chopra pens emotional tribute for her 'Coach Sir' Sunil Thapa: 'You kept me together when I had lost my dad'

Priyanka Chopra pens emotional tribute for her 'Coach Sir' Sunil Thapa

Ghooskhor Pandat row: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav calls it 'BJP conspiracy', says PM Modi's party 'stages drama of fake action'

Ghooskhor Pandat row: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav calls it 'BJP conspiracy'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Valentine's Week 2026: Why do we celebrate Propose Day? Know its significance here

Valentine's Week 2026: Why do we celebrate Propose Day? Know its significance

Epstein Files Case Explained: Who decides what the public gets to know

Epstein Files Case Explained: Who decides what the public gets to know

Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses

Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Anupama Chopra's son Agni finally breaks silence over claims of signing up for PSL Auction

The son of filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra and film critic Anupama Chopra made headlines recently after several online reports claimed his name in the auction list for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 08, 2026, 12:37 PM IST

Anupama Chopra's son Agni finally breaks silence over claims of signing up for PSL Auction
Agni Chopra is a professional cricketer and represent USA national team
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Agni Dev Chopra, son of filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra and film critic Anupama Chopra, has finally broken his silence over the ongoing reports claiming that he signed up for the auction of the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Several screenshots of PSL's player auction list from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s website are all over social media, wherein Agni's name can be seen with a base price of 6,000,000 PKR.

Reacting to such claims, Agni took to his Instagram handle, slamming these reports as 'misleading'. ''Fake and misleading reports are being circulated in my name regarding a tournament. I would like to clarify that I have not enrolled for the PSL. I remain fully focused on my cricket journey in the USA and my long-term career goals. I request everyone not to fall prey to misinformation,'' he wrote.

The list of the PCB's website features a total of 879 players in the registration list, including Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Australia's David Warner, New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell, England's Liam Dawson, Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka, and South Africa's Keshav Maharaj.

Meanwhile, Agni Chopra has played in the Indian domestic circuit until 2025 and featured in prestigious tournaments like the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bharat’s Digital Shield: The High-Tech "Eyes" Guarding Our Toughest Frontiers
Bharat’s Digital Shield: The High-Tech "Eyes" Guarding Our Toughest Frontiers
Priyanka Chopra pens emotional tribute for her 'Coach Sir' Sunil Thapa: 'You kept me together when I had lost my dad'
Priyanka Chopra pens emotional tribute for her 'Coach Sir' Sunil Thapa
Surajkund Mela tragedy: Joyride breaks mid-air, collapses, crashes on ground in Haryana’s Faridabad; Palwal SHO killed, several injured; WATCH
Surajkund Mela tragedy: Joyride breaks midair, collapses, crashes on ground
Ghooskhor Pandat row: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav calls it 'BJP conspiracy', says PM Modi's party 'stages drama of fake action'
Ghooskhor Pandat row: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav calls it 'BJP conspiracy'
Anupama Chopra's son Agni finally breaks silence over claims of signing up for PSL Auction
Anupama Chopra's son Agni breaks silence over claims of signing up for PSL
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Valentine's Week 2026: Why do we celebrate Propose Day? Know its significance here
Valentine's Week 2026: Why do we celebrate Propose Day? Know its significance
Epstein Files Case Explained: Who decides what the public gets to know
Epstein Files Case Explained: Who decides what the public gets to know
Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses
Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses
Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh? Cannibalism, cream cheese 'babies' mentioned several times, what's the truth
Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh?
Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, extramarital claims; know his response
Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement