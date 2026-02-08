Anupama Chopra's son Agni finally breaks silence over claims of signing up for PSL Auction

Bharat’s Digital Shield: The High-Tech "Eyes" Guarding Our Toughest Frontiers
The son of filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra and film critic Anupama Chopra made headlines recently after several online reports claimed his name in the auction list for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
Agni Dev Chopra, son of filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra and film critic Anupama Chopra, has finally broken his silence over the ongoing reports claiming that he signed up for the auction of the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Several screenshots of PSL's player auction list from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s website are all over social media, wherein Agni's name can be seen with a base price of 6,000,000 PKR.
Reacting to such claims, Agni took to his Instagram handle, slamming these reports as 'misleading'. ''Fake and misleading reports are being circulated in my name regarding a tournament. I would like to clarify that I have not enrolled for the PSL. I remain fully focused on my cricket journey in the USA and my long-term career goals. I request everyone not to fall prey to misinformation,'' he wrote.
February 7, 2026
The list of the PCB's website features a total of 879 players in the registration list, including Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Australia's David Warner, New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell, England's Liam Dawson, Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka, and South Africa's Keshav Maharaj.
Meanwhile, Agni Chopra has played in the Indian domestic circuit until 2025 and featured in prestigious tournaments like the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT).