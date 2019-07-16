Headlines

Another super-over or No. of wickets? Scott Styris gives his verdict after blasting ICC's boundary countback rule

A host of former and current international players expressed their disapproval of the rule, urging the ICC to reconsider it.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2019, 08:55 AM IST

A tied 50-over total led the match into a Super Over finish, however, the scored were tied in the super over too.

Chasing 16 in the Super Over, the Kiwis managed 15 but England won because they scored more boundaries in the match and in the Super Over.

England’s boundary count 22 fours and two sixes to New Zealand’s 16 became the decisive moment in the World Cup final. 

A number of former and current international players expressed their disapproval of the rule, urging the ICC to reconsider it.

India opener Rohit Sharma tweeted: "Some rules in cricket definitely needs a serious look in" while Gautam Gambhir labelled it a "ridiculous rule". 

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris even called ICC a "joke". 

Harsha Bhogle replied to this tweet and asked Scott, "Just curious. How would you have resolved it Scotty? Another super-over? No of wickets? Shared?" 

Scott answered the question to the point and said that he would have shared the trophy. He wrote, "Shared. This isnt franchise cricket, nor is it a match to find a winner to advance a stage. It was two fabulous teams who battled for 100 overs. Simply a tie".

Even netizens took to Twitter and slammed ICC for coming up with such a 'ridiculous' rule and questioned why the number of wickets fallen was not used instead. 

