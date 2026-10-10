Another shake-up at CSK! Long-time batting coach Michael Hussey departs ahead of IPL 2027

Following CSK's earlier decision to part ways with Stephen Fleming and bring in former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan as his replacement, the franchise has now mutually agreed to end Hussey's tenure as well.

Significant transformations are unfolding at Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The appointment of former India pacer Zaheer Khan as head coach signals the beginning of an extensive overhaul of the franchise's coaching infrastructure. CSK has now made another substantial move, reportedly ending their partnership with batting coach Michael Hussey. The Australian has secured two IPL titles as a player and three additional championships as a coach with CSK, yet their lengthy collaboration appears to have concluded.

According to Cricbuzz's reporting, CSK management has formally notified Hussey of this decision. Nevertheless, Hussey may find himself joining the coaching staff of another franchise for IPL 2027.

Per the report, Hussey is currently in discussions with multiple teams and could potentially join a different organization's support staff in the forthcoming IPL season.

Hussey's exit contributes to the broader coaching restructuring CSK is implementing before IPL 2027. The franchise has previously separated from Stephen Fleming, who served as head coach for 18 years, and bowling coach Eric Simons. Additionally, fielding coach James Foster's position at the organization remains uncertain.

Following Zaheer's appointment as head coach, former CSK pacer Mohit Sharma has been designated as the team's bowling coach moving forward. The identity of Hussey's successor as batting coach remains to be determined.

A significant point worth noting is that MS Dhoni, CSK's iconic captain and cornerstone player, is reportedly instrumental in directing the coaching restructuring at the franchise.

Regarding Hussey, his departure concludes a relationship with CSK spanning over 15 years in both playing and coaching capacities. The Australian left-handed batter was instrumental in the team's batting lineup during the IPL's initial years, notably accumulating 733 runs during IPL 2013.

CSK endured a disappointing campaign at IPL 2026

The IPL 2026 proved to be a challenging chapter for Chennai Super Kings, as the storied franchise stumbled through a lackluster tournament. Despite their five championship titles, the squad led by Ruturaj Gaikwad couldn't navigate their way into the knockout rounds, finishing a disappointing eighth in the league standings. This marked yet another underwhelming campaign for the once-dominant side.

The absence of MS Dhoni throughout the season left a significant void in the team's morale and strategic direction. Without his commanding presence and vast experience, the dressing room struggled to find its rhythm, a shortcoming that manifested clearly in their on-field results. The inexperienced lineup managed to secure victories in just six of their fourteen matches, while suffering defeats in the remaining eight contests.

As Chennai Super Kings contemplate substantial restructuring within their coaching department, all eyes will be on whether these pivotal changes can spark a turnaround. The burning question remains: can the franchise recalibrate their approach and stage a comeback to reclaim their spot among the tournament's elite teams?

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