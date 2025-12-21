FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Another Asia Cup trophy drama? Mohsin Naqvi likely to attend U-19 Final between India and Pakistan

Another Asia Cup Final drama is on the cards on Sunday as Asian Cricket Council chief Mohsin Naqvi is expected to attend the U-19 Final match between India and Pakistan in Dubai.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 21, 2025, 12:32 PM IST

Mohsin Naqvi, the chief of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), is expected to attend the U-19 Final match between India and Pakistan in Dubai. Naqvi, who also happens to be the interior minister of Pakistan, is likely to create another Asia Cup trophy drama if India manage to clinch the final match at the ICC Academy on Sunday.

As per a report by Geo News, Naqvi will not only attend the U-19 Asia Cup Final match but will also be present at the closing ceremony of the continental tournament, wherein he will felicitate players and the winning team.

Earlier in September this year, Naqvi was present at the Asia Cup 2025 Final, where Team India refused to collect winning medals and the prestigious trophy at the hands of the ACC chief, due to ongoing tensions between the two sides post the Pahalgam attack in Kashmir and India's Operation Sindoor over Pakistan. Interestingly, the trophy has still not been handed over to the Indian side and is placed at the ACC headquarters. 

Last month, Naqvi was in Doha, where he presented the Rising Stars Asia Cup Final trophy to Pakistan Shaheens after a thrilling Super Over win over Bangladesh A.

It will be interesting to see what happens tonight if India win the Final match against Pakistan and Mohsin Naqvi leads the presentation ceremony. Will Team India collect their winning medals and the trophy from Naqvi, or will they follow the same path as their seniors did in September earlier this year?

