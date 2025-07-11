Anjali Tendulkar's smile fuels 'Sara' speculation as Ravindra Jadeja teases Shubman Gill at London event

A video from London gained widespread attention as Jadeja playfully mocked Gill during the event, leading to speculation online that it was related to Sara Tendulkar.

The buzz around the Indian cricket team in London just got a whole lot louder thanks to a fun little moment that's got everyone online chatting. It all went down at a charity dinner hosted by Yuvraj Singh. Ravindra Jadeja and Shubman Gill were having what looked like a bit of a laugh, but it was Anjali Tendulkar's reaction that really got people going, bringing the whole Sara thing back into the spotlight.

This big charity dinner for the YouWeCan Foundation had all sorts of famous faces, from cricket stars to Bollywood actors. But what people can't stop talking about is a short video where Jadeja is clearly joking around with Gill. You can't hear exactly what's being said, but Gill's reaction – he's blushing and seems a bit shy – tells you it's something that hits a nerve.

What made the video go crazy viral was Anjali Tendulkar being there. She seemed to notice the banter and gave a little look that some folks online were quick to notice. It was a small thing, but it was enough to get everyone talking about Gill and Sara Tendulkar all over again.

People have been wondering about Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar for ages. They have been seen at the same events and sometimes chat on social media. Now, even though Gill said not too long ago that he's single, the internet never really dropped the idea of them being together. This new bit, with Jadeja's jokes and Anjali Tendulkar's look? It's like throwing fuel on the fire. Now you can find memes and guesses all over social media as people try to guess just what's going on between Gill and Sara Tendulkar. A charity event in London turned into the newest episode of a story everyone loves to talk about.

Also read| Watch: Mohammed Siraj's heartfelt gesture for Diogo Jota after taking Jamie Smith's wicket at Lord's