Anil Kumble, the legendary Indian spinner and former head coach, has suggested a player to fill the number four position in the Indian Test team after Virat Kohli's retirement.

Star batsman Virat Kohli has held the No. 4 position for India in Test cricket over the past decade. However, following his recent retirement announcement, the team management faces the challenge of identifying a suitable replacement for the upcoming five-match Test series against England. The Indian team is scheduled to travel to England in June, with the series set to commence in Leeds.

KL Rahul and Shubman Gill are among the leading candidates to fill the crucial No. 4 spot in the batting order. Additionally, former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble has suggested that Karun Nair could be a strong contender for this position. Kumble, now a respected cricket analyst, believes that Nair possesses the skills necessary to excel at this level.

“I don’t think anybody thought through who’s going to bat at No. 4. Rohit in Australia didn’t play the first Test, so there was a change in the batting order. Once Rahul did well, Rohit dropped down the order, and then he dropped himself from the XI in that last Test. So you sort of know who is the backup opener for India, but I don’t think anyone thought through No.4," was quoted as saying to ESPNCricinfo.

“Karun deserves to come back into the Indian team with the kind of domestic run he has had. So perhaps he could be the No. 4 for India because I feel you need a bit of experience. You need someone in England who has been there and done that. He has played county cricket, so he knows the conditions. Karun may be on the other side of 30, but he is still young. If he gets an opportunity, there will be a lot more hope for youngsters to play first-class cricket. If the sheer performance in domestic cricket doesn’t get recognised, it becomes a bit of a challenge," he concluded.

Karun Nair, one of only two Indian cricketers to have scored a triple century in Test cricket, has been in exceptional form while representing Vidarbha in domestic competitions. His outstanding performances with the bat have positioned him for a potential return to the Test side after nearly eight years, with an opportunity to travel to England for the upcoming series.

Nair's last appearance in Test cricket was in 2017 against Australia in Dharamsala, and he has not been selected for the national team since the tour of England in 2018. However, he is expected to be included in the India A squad, which will compete against the England Lions in two four-day matches during the May-June window. This series serves as preparation for the five-match Test series against England. A remarkable performance in these matches could pave the way for Karun Nair's return to the international stage.

