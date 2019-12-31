Anil Kumble suggests how Team India can succeed at 2020 T20 World Cup

Former India cricketer Anil Kumble has urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to play more pacers in their T20I team to increase their wicket-taking capabilities in matches.

With the 2020 T20I World Cup set to take place in Australia, Team India are set to play a series at the "Down Under" right before that.

“I certainly believe that you need wicket-taking bowlers and someone like a Kuldeep and Chahal need to be a part of that in my view. Yes, there are instances where you know the ball gets wet because of the dew, then is it right for two wrist-spinners to be there,” Kumble was quoted as saying by CricketNext.

“It is very important that you need to start looking out for wicket-taking options. If it means that you need to bring in just fast bowlers who you believe will pick up wickets, rather than looking at all-rounders, which I think this team is looking for; I think that’s the critical aspect,” he added.

The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) head coach also suggested the Indian team management should identify the players who will be able to perform well in Australia.

“It’s very important that India starts thinking about who will perform in Australian conditions and who is that bowler who has the ability to pick up wickets because that’s what will put pressure on the opposition.”

Previously, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly also claimed that beating Australia at their own backyard will be Virat Kohli and Co.'s biggest challenge for the year.

"I think that's going to be bigger challenge for them (2020 Test series) and I am sure (with) the standards Virat sets for himself and his team, he'll know at the back of his mind that the 2018 Australian team was not the best Australian team of his generation," Ganguly said.

India is set to take on Sri Lanka and Australia in a three-match T20I and ODI series in January 2020 on home turf.