Why RCB released Liam Livingstone ahead of IPL 2026 Auction? AnilKumble reveals

Ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction, Royal Challengers Bengaluru released their star all-rounder Liam Livingstone. Former RCB skipper Anil Kumble has now revealed the real reason behind his release from the squad.

Liam Livingstone was among the two overseas players who were released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ahead of IPL 2026 Auction. Former RCB skipper Anil Kumble has now come forward and revealed the real reason behind releasing Livingstone from the squad despite featuring during their title-winning IPL 2025 campaign.

Speaking on the Jiostar show 'IPL Retention', Kumble said that while Livingstone is a valuable all-rounder, his poor performance in IPL 2025 and absence from the England squad likely contributed to his release.

''Releases are always tough calls. Liam Livingstone is someone I enjoyed working with closely, and he was extremely good for Punjab in IPL 2022, probably his best IPL season. He can change the game single-handedly in just a few overs with his powerful batting. What makes him special is his bowling flexibility; he bowls leg spin to right-handers and off spin to left-handers, plus he's a good fielder, making him a complete package,'' Kumble said.

''Unfortunately, he didn't have a great IPL season for RCB last year and also missed out on selection for England. Otherwise, I'm sure other franchises would be interested in him. His high price tag was likely a factor in the release. RCB also needs to find backup options, both an overseas fast bowler and an Indian fast bowler to support their main bowling attack of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood. This need for bowling depth might be another reason behind this tough call,'' he added.

Apart from Livingstone, RCB released Mayank Agarwal, Lungi Ngidi, Manoj Bhandage, Swastik Chikara, and Mohit Rathee. It will be interesting to see how RCB compensates its squad during the IPL 2026 Auction, which is scheduled to be held on December 16, 2025.