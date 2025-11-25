FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Anil Kumble's reaction to KL Rahul's dismissal in 2nd innings goes viral | WATCH

While commentating, Anil Kumble looked visibly frustrated after watching KL Rahul getting dismissed to Simon Harmer's delivery in the last Session of Day 4.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 25, 2025, 11:28 PM IST

Anil Kumble's reaction to KL Rahul's dismissal in 2nd innings goes viral | WATCH
KL Rahul scored just 6 runs off 29 balls
Former Indian spinner Anil Kumble, who currently serves as a commentator, looked visibly frustrated in the commentary box after watching KL Rahul getting dismissed to Simon Harmer's delivery on Day 4 of the Guwahati Test. KL Rahul scored just six runs off 29 balls before he was sent back to the dressing room. Rahul's dismissal came at a vital moment in the final Session of Day 4.

Harmer bowled a deceptive delivery that drifted in and landed perfectly on the rough patch outside the right-hander's off stump. Rahul was expecting a full ball to drive, which is why he advanced and missed it, playing across the line instead. The ball spun sharply, taking an inside edge and smashing into the stumps. 

Speaking on the JioStar show, Cricket Live, Kumble praised Harmer's delivery but slammed Rahul. ''I think it was a fantastic delivery by Simon, no doubt. But KL went for the shot without getting to the pitch of the ball. Because of the revolutions Simon Harmer put on the ball, he got a bit of dip, and the line was perfect. Generally, on a fourth-or fifth-day pitch with enough rough, you tend to cover all three stumps because LBW is unlikely from that angle -- the impact is usually outside off-stump. That's why I was a bit surprised. KL Rahul is experienced. He did take centre-stump guard, but his off-stump was still visible,'' Kumble said.

''Ideally, if you stand on middle-and-off, you can reach the ball comfortably or defend it. But standing on middle-and-leg exposes the off-stump and forces you to reach for the ball, which blings short leg into play. Otherwise, you have to play off the back foot. Maybe it was a lapse in concentration. He thought it was drivable, but the ball dipped, credit to Harmer. He looked to drive and ended up falling to a perfect off-spinner's dismissal,'' he added.

After Day 4 Stumps, India are 27/2 and require 522 runs to win the match in 90.1 overs. Currently, the Proteas are leading the 2-match series 1-0.

