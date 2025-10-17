Amid 48 hours ceasefire, Pakistan and Taliban set to conduct 'crucial talks' on cross-border tensions in...
Rise and Fall grand finale: Arjun Bijlani lifts winner's trophy, wins Rs...; Aarush Bhola, Arbaaz Patel rank...
CHILLING hit-and-run in Delhi: 13-year old boy run over by Thar twice in Vasant Kunj, driver flees the scene
Shah Rukh Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana to throw their annual Diwali bash this year? Here's what we know
DA Hike News: Big Dhanteras, Diwali gift for this state govt employees as dearness allowance rises to 3%
IRCTC website DOWN amid heavy Diwali rush, thousands struggle to book tatkal train tickets
Anil Kumble Birthday Special: A look at India's legendary spinner's personal life
Planning to buy gold this Dhanteras? Check gold, silver prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, other cities on October 17
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik loses his cool on Farrhana Bhatt, says, 'Tu aur teri maa dono...'
This IT giant adds over 8000 employees in Q2 even as others cut jobs, not TCS, Wipro, Google, Amazon, it is...
CRICKET
On the occasion of Anil Kumble's 55th birthday, let us take a look at his personal life and how he got married to Chethana Ramatheertha, who was previously married to a stock broker.
Anil Kumble, India's legendary spinner, is celebrating his 55th birthday today, October 17, 2025. Not many know that his love story is also as gripping as his cricketing career. He is married to Chethana Ramatheertha, who was earlier married to a stock broker and also had a daughter. On the special occasion, let us take a look at Anil Kumble's personal life, specifically his marriage to Chethana.
The two met for the first time when Chethana was working for a travel agency, and she crossed paths with Anil Kumble. Their meeting evolved into a friendship in no time, following which the duo started meeting regularly.
Chethana, who was earlier facing a troubled marriage, was helped by Kumble during her divorce and a tough custody battle for her daughter. After her divorce in 1998, Kumble proposed to her and the two got married the following year in July. He later adopted Aaruni, and the couple also has two more kids together, a daughter named Svasti and a son named Mayas.
In his nearly 18 years of international career, Anil Kumble has played 132 Tests and 271 ODIs, wherein he has scalped 619 and 337 wickets respectively. In 2005, he was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian honour.
In 2012, he was appointed the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC)'s cricket committee. Apart from these, he has also served as the chief mentor for IPL franchises, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI). From 2020 to 2022, Anil Kumble was also the head coach and the director of cricket operations of Punjab Kings (PBKS).