Anil Kumble Birthday Special: A look at India's legendary spinner's personal life

On the occasion of Anil Kumble's 55th birthday, let us take a look at his personal life and how he got married to Chethana Ramatheertha, who was previously married to a stock broker.

Anil Kumble, India's legendary spinner, is celebrating his 55th birthday today, October 17, 2025. Not many know that his love story is also as gripping as his cricketing career. He is married to Chethana Ramatheertha, who was earlier married to a stock broker and also had a daughter. On the special occasion, let us take a look at Anil Kumble's personal life, specifically his marriage to Chethana.

Anil Kumble's love story and marriage

The two met for the first time when Chethana was working for a travel agency, and she crossed paths with Anil Kumble. Their meeting evolved into a friendship in no time, following which the duo started meeting regularly.

Chethana, who was earlier facing a troubled marriage, was helped by Kumble during her divorce and a tough custody battle for her daughter. After her divorce in 1998, Kumble proposed to her and the two got married the following year in July. He later adopted Aaruni, and the couple also has two more kids together, a daughter named Svasti and a son named Mayas.

Anil Kumble's career at a glance

In his nearly 18 years of international career, Anil Kumble has played 132 Tests and 271 ODIs, wherein he has scalped 619 and 337 wickets respectively. In 2005, he was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian honour.

In 2012, he was appointed the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC)'s cricket committee. Apart from these, he has also served as the chief mentor for IPL franchises, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI). From 2020 to 2022, Anil Kumble was also the head coach and the director of cricket operations of Punjab Kings (PBKS).