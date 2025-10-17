FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Amid 48 hours ceasefire, Pakistan and Taliban set to conduct 'crucial talks' on cross-border tensions in...

Rise and Fall grand finale: Arjun Bijlani lifts winner's trophy, wins Rs...; Aarush Bhola, Arbaaz Patel rank...

CHILLING hit-and-run in Delhi: 13-year old boy run over by Thar twice in Vasant Kunj, driver flees the scene

Shah Rukh Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana to throw their annual Diwali bash this year? Here's what we know

DA Hike News: Big Dhanteras, Diwali gift for this state govt employees as dearness allowance rises to 3%

IRCTC website DOWN amid heavy Diwali rush, thousands struggle to book tatkal train tickets

Anil Kumble Birthday Special: A look at India's legendary spinner's personal life

Planning to buy gold this Dhanteras? Check gold, silver prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, other cities on October 17

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik loses his cool on Farrhana Bhatt, says, 'Tu aur teri maa dono...'

This IT giant adds over 8000 employees in Q2 even as others cut jobs, not TCS, Wipro, Google, Amazon, it is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rise and Fall grand finale: Arjun Bijlani lifts winner's trophy, wins Rs...; Aarush Bhola, Arbaaz Patel rank...

Rise and Fall grand finale: Arjun Bijlani lifts winner's trophy, wins Rs...

CHILLING hit-and-run in Delhi: 13-year old boy run over by Thar twice in Vasant Kunj, driver flees the scene

CHILLING hit-and-run in Delhi: 13-year old boy run over by Thar twice in Vasant

Shah Rukh Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana to throw their annual Diwali bash this year? Here's what we know

Shah Rukh Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana to throw their annual Diwali bash this year?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Anil Kumble Birthday Special: A look at India's legendary spinner's personal life

On the occasion of Anil Kumble's 55th birthday, let us take a look at his personal life and how he got married to Chethana Ramatheertha, who was previously married to a stock broker.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 11:14 AM IST

Anil Kumble Birthday Special: A look at India's legendary spinner's personal life
Anil Kumble turns 55 on October 17, 2025
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Anil Kumble, India's legendary spinner, is celebrating his 55th birthday today, October 17, 2025. Not many know that his love story is also as gripping as his cricketing career. He is married to Chethana Ramatheertha, who was earlier married to a stock broker and also had a daughter. On the special occasion, let us take a look at Anil Kumble's personal life, specifically his marriage to Chethana.

 

Anil Kumble's love story and marriage

 

The two met for the first time when Chethana was working for a travel agency, and she crossed paths with Anil Kumble. Their meeting evolved into a friendship in no time, following which the duo started meeting regularly.

 

Chethana, who was earlier facing a troubled marriage, was helped by Kumble during her divorce and a tough custody battle for her daughter. After her divorce in 1998, Kumble proposed to her and the two got married the following year in July. He later adopted Aaruni, and the couple also has two more kids together, a daughter named Svasti and a son named Mayas.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anil Kumble (@anil.kumble)

 

Anil Kumble's career at a glance

 

In his nearly 18 years of international career, Anil Kumble has played 132 Tests and 271 ODIs, wherein he has scalped 619 and 337 wickets respectively. In 2005, he was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian honour.

 

In 2012, he was appointed the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC)'s cricket committee. Apart from these, he has also served as the chief mentor for IPL franchises, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI). From 2020 to 2022, Anil Kumble was also the head coach and the director of cricket operations of Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Guneet Monga reveals she would cast this actor in late Irrfan Khan’s role for The Lunchbox 2 opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Guneet Monga reveals she would cast this actor in late Irrfan Khan’s role for Th
Bihar elections 2025: Khesari Lal Yadav's wife Chanda Yadav set to enter into politics? Bhojpuri actor shares big update, 'convince her...'
Bihar elections 2025: Khesari Lal Yadav's wife Chanda Yadav set to enter into...
Zubeen Garg death: Assam CM Sarma condemns Baksa jail violence, says, 'Political parties trying to...'
Zubeen Garg death: Assam CM Sarma condemns Baksa jail violence
Entire Gujarat Cabinet, except CM Bhupendra Patel, resigns ahead of...
Entire Gujarat Cabinet, except CM Bhupendra Patel, resigns
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to play last time on Australian soil? Pat Cummins' BIG statement ahead of India vs Australia ODI series
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to play last time on Australian soil? Cummins says...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE