Andy Flower fined: Why RCB head coach lost his cool against Mumbai Indians?

RCB head coach Andy Flower has been fined for using an "audible obscenity during the high-stakes 'Revenge Week' clash against the Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Know the whole matter.

Andy Flower, head coach of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has been fined 15 percent of his match fees for breaching the Code of Conduct in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against the Mumbai Indians (MI). In a statement, IPL said, ''Andy Flower, Head Coach, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, has been fined 15 percent of his applicable match fee for breaching Level 1 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials.''

The incident took place during the RCB vs MI match and in the 18th over when Andy spoke aggressively with the fourth umpire. Andy has been punished for using an 'audible obscenity' during a match, breaching Article 2.3 of the IPL's Code of Conduct.

What was the incident?

In the 18th over, Krunal Pandya launched a lofted shot toward the boundary, where Naman Dhir was fielded, who caught the ball and flicked it back into play just before stepping over the boundary, allowing Tilak Varma to secure it. However, Tilak showed no emotion at the catch.

After a video review to determine if the fielder had touched the boundary (which resulted in no runs being awarded), the cameras caught a rare sight wherein Andy Flower was looking visibly frustrated and acting far more animated than usual in the dugout.

Meanwhile, Andy has admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by the Match Referee, Amit Sharma.

Deets about RCB vs MI clash

Rajat Patidar won the Toss and decided to bowl first against the Mumbai Indians. Batting first, MI yet again failed to put up a good show and posted just 166/7 in 20 overs. For MI, Tilak Varma scored the highest runs, 57 off 42 balls, and for RCB, Bhuvneshwar Kumar took a 4-fer in his 4-over spell and conceded just 23 runs.

In reply, RCB's top order also tumbled, and by the 6th over, the score of the Rajat Patidar-led side was 39/3. However, it was Krunal Pandya's batting prowess that took RCB to the finish line in the last-ball thriller. In the end, the defending champions won the match by 2 wickets and are currently the table topper with 14 points.