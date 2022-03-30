Andrew Symonds REVEALS he once found a bag full of $100 notes with Shane Warne's socks - Details inside

Former Australian legend Shane Warne passed away recently, leaving his fans in a state of shock. On Wednesday, Warne was given a star-studded state memorial service. Recently, Andrew Symonds recalled an old incident when he walked into Warne's room and found a bag full of money there.

It was reported that Warne suffered a suspected heart attack, while on holiday on the resort island of Koh Samui. The 52-year-old, often regarded as one of the best spinners in the world, was also known for having a colourful life off the field.

Symonds, who in their playing days, often shared the room with Warnie, revealed how he was shocked to see a bag full of money in Shane Warne's room, and the latter revealed that he won that money through a casino.

READ| When Shane Warne tried to woo Indian ladies at '96 World Cup but failed hilariously

"We were playing a Test match here, I think it was against South Africa in the Boxing Test," recalled Andrew Symonds.

"The third day we were into and I remember walking in and his gear was just all over the floor. He used to have a lot of socks and a lot of boots, and in between all his big woollen cricket socks was this Woolworths bag full of rolled up $100 notes," he added.

Naturally, Symonds was shocked to see that, and when he asked Shane Warne where the money came from, they both burst out in laughter after knowing the story behind it.

READ| Australian legend Adam Gilchrist reveals Shane Warne's text to him on the day he died

"It sort of caught my eye as I went past, just rolls and rolls of money. I said to Warnie, 'Mate what's the story here?'. He goes, 'Oh I had a little win at the casino last night Roy and you know what? Cash is king," revealed Symonds.

He continued, "It was about 40-grand laying on the ground there! You realise how special he was."

Meanwhile, Warne was given a star-studded state memorial service on Wednesday, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, with many greats of the game paying their last respects to Warnie.