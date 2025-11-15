Andre Russell's KKR chapter ends, franchise releases star all-rounder before IPL 2026 auction

Kolkata Knight Riders have officially released Andre Russell ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, bringing an end to one of the franchise’s most influential eras. The unexpected move has sparked major reactions as KKR prepare for a fresh squad overhaul ahead of the new season.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have made a surprising decision by letting go of their dynamic all-rounder Andre Russell ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Russell, who was contracted with the team for Rs 12 crore, was not retained alongside Venkatesh Iyer, Quinton de Kock, Moeen Ali, and Anrich Nortje.

Having joined KKR in 2014, Russell emerged as one of their most significant match-winners, playing a crucial role in their title-winning journey. In 2020, CEO Venky Mysore even stated that Russell would stay with the franchise until his retirement from T20 cricket, but after a decade, KKR has opted to part ways with the Jamaican all-rounder.

The Knight Riders have also let go of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Spencer Johnson, as part of a significant squad revamp that leaves the franchise with a substantial Rs 64.3 crore budget ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. With such a considerable amount available, KKR could potentially re-sign Andre Russell, who has recently announced his retirement from international cricket.

Additionally, KKR has released Venkatesh Iyer, who was acquired for Rs 23.75 crore in the auction, further enhancing their budget and positioning them with the largest financial resources going into the mini auction.

Throughout his extensive IPL career, Andre Russell has been one of the most explosive and impactful players for Kolkata Knight Riders. Since his arrival at the franchise, he has participated in over 133 matches, amassing 2,593 runs at an average of 28.81 and a strike rate of 174.97.

Renowned for his incredible power, he achieved a remarkable 20-ball fifty for KKR in 2024 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens, showcasing his ability to hit the ball to all areas of the field. In the 2019 season, he scored 510 runs, including 52 sixes, and took 11 wickets, although KKR did not make it to the playoffs.

List of players retained by Kolkata Knight Riders - Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Manish Pandey, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy

List of players released by Kolkata Knight Riders - Andre Russel (Rs 12 Crore), Venkatesh Iyer (23.75 Crore), Quinton de Kock (3.6 Crore), Moeen Ali (2 Crore), Anrich Nortje (6.5 Crore), Spencer Johnson (2.80 Crore), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (2 Crore)

