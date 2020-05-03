Andre Russell reveals what he would tell Shah Rukh Khan before his last IPL season with KKR

West Indies cricketer Andre Russell has revealed that he gets goosebumps every time he's playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) and admitted that he wants to represent Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) until the end of his career.

The Kolkata-franchisee bought Russell back in 2014 and over the years, the Windies all-rounder has become a top match-winner for the side.

"Let me confess something. IPL is where I get the most goosebumps when I am playing cricket. I get that in the CPL (Caribbean Premier League) as well, but when it comes to playing in the IPL, especially at Eden Gardens, there is no comparison to that crowd."

"When I walk out before facing a ball, I have goosebumps all over me because of the welcome that I get," official website of Kolkata Knight Riders quoted Russell as saying.

"That's pure love, and yes it puts pressure on me. But it's a good kind of pressure. When Kolkata needs 12 or 13 runs per over, with only 5 overs to go - I love those moments, and the crowd really allows me to do what I need to do. I get a feeling they are telling me: 'Listen, we have got your back, so just go out and do your business'."

"But I know even if I fail two games straight, when I come out to bat for the third game, it is the same deafening reaction I will get from the crowd. It's always a welcoming thing," he added.

So far, Russell has represented 57 matches for the KKR and has smashed 1,342 runs. The West Indien power-house has also picked up 54 wickets in the tournament.

"Just like players in big football leagues like English Premier League, or the Basketball guys at NBA retiring from the sport say 'okay, this is my last game' and they wave goodbye to the crowd - I imagine I would love to be at KKR until that moment in my career. I'd say, 'Listen, Shah Rukh, all the KKR staff, everyone. This will be my last IPL and the last home game playing in Kolkata," Russell said.

"It would be such an emotional moment. I sometimes watch videos and I see footballers crying and I'm wondering if I would actually cry, but that's the special thing about playing at a club for so long and getting so attached. You know someday you're going to go out," he added.