'Am gonna stay quiet': Andre Russell responds to Windies coach Phil Simmons non-availability comment

Andre Russell reacts to coach Phil Simmons' comment

On Wednesday, West Indies National Cricket Team head coach Phil Simmons and chief selector Desmond Haynes expressed their disappointment at the lack of clarity on the availability of key players for the national team.

"It hurts. There’s no other way to put it. But what can you do? I don’t think that I should be begging people to play for their countries. I think if you want to represent West Indies, you will make yourself available.

"Life has changed, in that people have the opportunities to go different places and if they choose that over West Indies, that’s just how it is," Simmons said, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The comment came as just months before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, there is no proper news on the availability of players like Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Fabian Allen and more.

While talking about Russell, Windies team chief selector Desmond Haynes said: "From what I have gathered, I think he is unavailable because he hasn't made himself available."

After the comments made by Phil Simmons, 34-year-old Russell, who has not played for the Windies since the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, has spoken about his availability.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, August 12, Russell posted a screenshot of Simmons' comments and wrote: "I know this was coming but am gonna stay quiet!!!."

Russell had made himself unavailable for selection while star spinner Narine's position is unclear. Fabian Allen had pulled out for personal reasons while Evin Lewis and Oshane Thomas also did not appear for their fitness tests.