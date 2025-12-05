Andre Russell finally breaks silence on his shocking IPL retirement, says 'couldn't see myself playing as...'

Days after Kolkata Knight Riders' all-rounder announced his retirement as a player, Russell finally broke his silence on his decision.

AUS vs ENG, 2nd Test Live Score:

Kolkata Knight Riders' fans were in deep shock after all-rounder Andre Russell announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a player. However, he will continue to be a part of the franchise as the power coach in the upcoming edition. His decision ahead of the IPL 2026 mini auction surprised everyone, as he was expected to be one of the most important draws in the auction. Now, a couple of days after his retirement announcement, the 37-year-old all-rounder has come forward and opened up on why he took this decision.

Andre Russell breaks silence on his IPL retirement

Andre Russell finally broke his silence on his decision to quit the cash-rich tournament as a player, citing the number of games and travel. ''It is based on the number of games and the travel. You have to make sure that you recover as well as possible to stay fresh and manage your body, manage practice sessions, and your workload in the gym. You definitely need to practise, you need to hit the gym, but also make sure not to do too much,'' Russell told Cricbuzz.

''With a big league like the IPL, it's always challenging for me as an all-rounder. And I can only speak on behalf of myself, because to bat, bowl, and then make sure that you do some catching and fielding stuff - it's always challenging. I just think this league is so big that you always want to make sure that your best performance is always at hand,'' he added.

''I have never thought about that, because I think my batting complements my bowling and my bowling complements my batting. I always look forward to bowling at least two overs in a game. I think if I'm bowling well, then my batting will automatically flow, and that's very important for me. If I were just a batter from the beginning of my career, then I would maybe think along those lines in terms of my career and everything, but I couldn't see myself playing as just an impact player or batting only and smashing sixes. I have to be fair to what I enjoy doing, which is batting and bowling both,'' he further said.

For those unversed, Russell began his IPL career in 2012 with Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), and after staying with the franchise for two seasons, he was signed by KKR in 2014. Overall, he has played 140 IPL games and has scored 2,651 runs with an average of 28.20, which includes 12 half-centuries.

On the bowling front, he has 123 wickets to his name in 121 innings, which includes four 4-fer and one fifer.