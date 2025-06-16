In the TSK vs LAKR match on Monday, Faf du Plessis was dismissed by a searing yorker from Andre Russell. A video of the delivery was also shared by LAKR on its official X handle, which is garnering huge number of views on social media. Check it out.

In the Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) vs Texas Super Kings (TSK) match, Andre Russell showcased his unmatchable talent when he dismissed Faf du Plessis with an unplayable yorker. The match was played at the Oakland Coliseum in California, where TSK came out to bat first against LAKR. du Plessis came out to open for TSK, but his innings wasn't too long as the South African batter had no answer to the searing yorker by Andre Russell. He got dismissed for 8 runs off 10 deliveries.

Take a look at Russell's yorker:

We just can't get over this Delivery from Russ



Andre Russell | #WeAreLAKR | #CognizantMLC2025 | #MajorLeagueCricket pic.twitter.com/JRkgKWMNE4 — Los Angeles Knight Riders (@LA_KnightRiders) June 15, 2025

However, after dismissing du Plessis, Andre was hammered by the Texas Super Kings' batters and conceded 53 runs in 4 overs. Recently, Andre Russell also had a dull Indian Premier League (IPL) season, wherein he played 13 matches and picked up just 8 wickets.

TSK vs LAKR Match

LAKR skipper Sunil Narine won the toss and elected to bowl first against TSK. The Super Kings went off a slow start as they scored just 10 runs in the first two overs. Russell was surprisingly introduced in the 3rd over and he was hit for a maximum by du Plessis on the 4th ball. After du Plessis' dismissal, Saiteja Mukkamalla and Devon Conway took the team in a comfortable position and after the Powerplay TSK were 55/1. Russell went on to become the most expensive bowler in the death over and in the end, TSK managed to post 181/4 in 20 overs.

Chasing 182, LAKR lost Andre Fletcher early and post his dismissal, the team couldn't manage to keep up with the momentum and lost the game on the first ball of the 18th over.