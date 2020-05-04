Andre Russell and Kolkata Knight Riders' banter online is pure 'love and affection' for each other

The COVID-19 outbreak may have postponed the Indian Premier League (IPL), however, the players of different franchise surely share a bond with their clubs.

In a recent episode of KKR Knights unplugged, Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) Andre Russell revealed his love and affection for the team.

The dashing and hard-hitting all-rounder from the Caribbean lands said he wants to bid adieu to IPL as footballers say to their club.

The 32-year-old said, "Just like players in big (football) leagues like English Premier League, or the Basketball guys (at NBA) retiring from the sport say ‘okay, this is my last game’ and they wave goodbye to the crowd – I imagine I would love to be at KKR until that moment in my career. I’d say, ‘Listen, Shah Rukh, all the KKR staff, everyone, this will be my last IPL and the last home game playing in Kolkata.’ It would be such an emotional moment. I sometimes watch videos and I see footballers crying and I’m wondering if I would actually cry. I really need that cup as well, and I am really hoping that we can have the IPL this year, so we can become the Champions”.

Venky Mysore, CEO Managing Director of KKR also took to Twitter and wrote, "@Russell12A no doubt you will remain a Knight Rider until you retire from the game & beyond! #Superman".

The all-rounder then took to Instagram and shared the screenshot of the conversation and wrote, "No caption needed!!! This says it all. #behumbleandkind".

Surely KKR fans won't be disappointed.