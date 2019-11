Andhra vs Baroda, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for AND vs BRD today in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20

Dream11 Prediction - Andhra vs Baroda

AND vs BRD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20 Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Andhra vs Baroda match today, November 12.

Andhra vs Baroda Dream11

Wicketkeeper: Kedar Devdhar

Batsmen: Prasanth Kumar (VC), Ashwin Hebbar, Yusuf Pathan, Aditya Waghmode, Vishnu Solanki

Allrounders: Swapnil Singh (C), Deepak Hooda

Bowlers: K. Sasikanth, Atit Sheth, Bandaru Ayyappa

AND vs BRD My Dream11 Team

Kedar Devdhar, Prasanth Kumar (VC), Ashwin Hebbar, Yusuf Pathan, Aditya Waghmode, Vishnu Solanki, Swapnil Singh (C), Deepak Hooda, K. Sasikanth, Atit Sheth, Bandaru Ayyappa

AND vs BRD Probable Playing 11

Team Andhra (Playing XI): Ashwin Hebbar, Kranthi Kumar, Prasanth Kumar, Girinath Reddy, Manish Golamaru, Ricky Bhui (c), Srikar Bharat, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Naren Reddy, Bandaru Ayyappa, KV Sasikanth

Team Baroda (Playing XI): Kedar Devdhar (c & wk), Aditya Waghmode, Deepak Hooda, Swapnil Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Ninad Rathva, Vishnu Solanki, Krunal Pandya, Atit Seth, Rishi Arothe, Lukman Meriwala

Check Dream11 Prediction / AND Dream11 Team / Andhra Dream11 Team / BRD Dream11 Team / Baroda Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.