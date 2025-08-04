Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy: List of major Tests records broken, created in 5-match IND vs ENG series

The 5-match Test series between India and England was full of cricketing spirit, emotions, drama, and entertainment. Apart from these, the series also saw several Test records created and even broken. Check some of those major records below.

India won the 5th and final Test in the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy

The recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar trophy between India and England rewrote the history books with a plethora of records. Several records were shattered and some were created in the 5-match Test series, which ended 2-2 after Shubman Gill-led Team India clinched the 5th and final game at the Oval. The 5-match Test series has been a complete show of fierce batting from both sides, as a result of which over 7,000 runs were scored in 5 games, which includes 19 centuries. Check out some of these records here.

List of major Test records created or shattered

India's narrowest Test win by runs - The win at the Oval is India's closest win by runs in the longest format of the game, surpassing the previous record of 13 runs against Australia in 2004.

Most 500+ run series against India - Joe Root is the first player to score 500 or more runs in a Test series against India (3 times).

Most runs in World Test Championship - Joe Root also became the first player to score 6,000 runs in World Test Championship (WTC) history.

Most runs by an India captain in a Test series - Shubman Gill shattered Sunil Gavaskar's record of 732 runs to achieve the feat.

Most fifties in an India vs England series - Ravindra Jadeja became the first player to score 6 half-centuries in a Test series between India and England.

Most runs in an India vs England Test series - Gill broke Graham Gooch's 35-year-old record of most runs in an India-England Test series of 752 runs.

Most runs by a team in a 5-match Test series - With 3,809 runs, India became the highest run-scoring team in a five-match Test series.

Fifty by a nightwatchman - Akash Deep became the third Indian nightwatchman to score a fifty in Tests, after Syed Kirmani and Amit Mishra.

Most Test centuries against India - Joe Root's 12 centuries against India is a new world record.

Most wickets by an Indian in England - Jasprit Bumrah equalled Ishan Sharma's record of 51 wickets.