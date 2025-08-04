Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man who gets key role by Rata Tata's company, set to lead Jaguar Land Rover as...

Complaint filed against legendary director Adoor Gopalakrishnan for his controversial remarks on SC/ST filmmakers

Ethanol blend in petrol damaging old vehicles? Govt says, 'These concerns are...'

Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy: List of major Tests records broken, created in 5-match IND vs ENG series

Elon Musk's Tesla set to open 2nd India showroom on August 11 in this city, not Chennai, Bengaluru

Ratan Tata's TCS responds after employee sleeps outside Pune office to protest salary delay: 'This is a case of...'

Good news! Amrit Udyan to open for public from...; visitors to witness new features; check fee, timings

Donald Trump's BIG announcement on tariffs against India: 'I will be...'

'I still don't...': Weeks after Sanjay Kapur's death, his mother urges UK authorities to...

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor celebrate India's thrilling victory against England at Oval: 'Jai Hind'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet man who gets key role by Rata Tata's company, set to lead Jaguar Land Rover as...

Meet man who gets key role from Rata Tata's firm, set to lead Jaguar Land Rover

Complaint filed against legendary director Adoor Gopalakrishnan for his controversial remarks on SC/ST filmmakers

Complaint filed against legendary director Adoor Gopalakrishnan for this reason

Elon Musk's Tesla set to open 2nd India showroom on August 11 in this city, not Chennai, Bengaluru

Elon Musk's Tesla set to open 2nd India showroom on August 11 in this city

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore house, net worth, car collection, more

Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore hou

From romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week

Romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week

5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams

5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy: List of major Tests records broken, created in 5-match IND vs ENG series

The 5-match Test series between India and England was full of cricketing spirit, emotions, drama, and entertainment. Apart from these, the series also saw several Test records created and even broken. Check some of those major records below.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 04, 2025, 10:21 PM IST

Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy: List of major Tests records broken, created in 5-match IND vs ENG series
India won the 5th and final Test in the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy

TRENDING NOW

The recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar trophy between India and England rewrote the history books with a plethora of records. Several records were shattered and some were created in the 5-match Test series, which ended 2-2 after Shubman Gill-led Team India clinched the 5th and final game at the Oval. The 5-match Test series has been a complete show of fierce batting from both sides, as a result of which over 7,000 runs were scored in 5 games, which includes 19 centuries. Check out some of these records here.

List of major Test records created or shattered

India's narrowest Test win by runs - The win at the Oval is India's closest win by runs in the longest format of the game, surpassing the previous record of 13 runs against Australia in 2004.

Most 500+ run series against India - Joe Root is the first player to score 500 or more runs in a Test series against India (3 times).

Most runs in World Test Championship - Joe Root also became the first player to score 6,000 runs in World Test Championship (WTC) history.

Most runs by an India captain in a Test series - Shubman Gill shattered Sunil Gavaskar's record of 732 runs to achieve the feat.

Most fifties in an India vs England series - Ravindra Jadeja became the first player to score 6 half-centuries in a Test series between India and England.

Most runs in an India vs England Test series - Gill broke Graham Gooch's 35-year-old record of most runs in an India-England Test series of 752 runs.

Most runs by a team in a 5-match Test series - With 3,809 runs, India became the highest run-scoring team in a five-match Test series.

Fifty by a nightwatchman - Akash Deep became the third Indian nightwatchman to score a fifty in Tests, after Syed Kirmani and Amit Mishra.

Most Test centuries against India - Joe Root's 12 centuries against India is a new world record.

Most wickets by an Indian in England - Jasprit Bumrah equalled Ishan Sharma's record of 51 wickets.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Tragedy at Oasis concert: Fan dies at Wembley Stadium, band says 'we are shocked and...'
Tragedy at Oasis concert: Fan dies at Wembley Stadium, band says we are shocked
Donald Trump led US State department BACKS Elon Musk's X, slams France's investigations, says, 'free speech...'
President Donald Trump led US State department BACKS Elon Musk's X...
Elon Musk's Tesla set to open 2nd India showroom on August 11 in this city, not Chennai, Bengaluru
Elon Musk's Tesla set to open 2nd India showroom on August 11 in this city
New Vande Bharat Express train to run on this route soon: Check list of stations, timings, other details
New Vande Bharat Express train to run on this route soon: Check list of stations
Shashi Tharoor 'misses' Virat Kohli in India's nail-biting 5th Test match against England, says 'the nation needs...'
Shashi Tharoor 'misses' Virat Kohli in India's nail-biting 5th Test match agains
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore house, net worth, car collection, more
Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore hou
From romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week
Romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week
5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams
5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams
7 Indian biopics that brought political leaders to life
7 Indian biopics that brought political leaders to life
Before Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar hits screens, take a look at actor’s 5 iconic roles that prove his versatility
Ranveer Singh’s 5 most iconic roles ahead of Dhurandhar
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE