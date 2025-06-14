Earlier this year, the ECB made the decision to substitute the Pataudi Trophy for the Test series between England and India with the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, aiming to pay tribute to modern legends James Anderson and Sachin Tendulkar.

The launch of the trophy for the India-England Test series, now named the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy, has been postponed in honor of the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash. The five-match Test series is set to take place from June 20 to August 4, 2025. Originally planned for June 14, the launch has been delayed at the last moment.

Previously referred to as the Pataudi Trophy, the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy carries significant historical weight. The Pataudi Trophy is a Test cricket series contested between India and England in England. It was established in 2007 by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to commemorate the cricketing heritage of the Pataudi family, especially Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, who captained India during the 1960s, and his father, Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, who represented both England and India.

In a tragic incident on June 12, an Air India flight departed from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad but crashed just minutes after takeoff. The flight was en route to London Gatwick Airport and was carrying approximately 242 passengers when it went down at around 600 feet above the ground. All passengers perished at the scene, with only one survivor. The flight also included 54 UK nationals.

During the ongoing World Test Championship 2023-25 finals match between the defending champions Australia and South Africa at Lord’s, players were observed wearing black armbands on Day 3 of the ‘Ultimate Test’ to honor the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash, just a day prior.

Earlier this year, the ECB made the decision to substitute the Pataudi Trophy for the Test series between England and India with the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, aiming to pay tribute to modern legends James Anderson and Sachin Tendulkar at a special ceremony on June 14 at Lord’s, coinciding with the ongoing WTC Final 2025.

However, both the ECB and BCCI have now opted to cancel the unveiling of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy following the heartbreaking Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, India. As the nation grieves the losses from this tragedy, both cricket boards concurred that it was not an appropriate moment for a celebration.

A senior official from the ECB was cited by Cricbuzz, stating, "In light of the tragic occurrences in India, the announcement may be postponed for a period out of respect [for those who lost their lives]. Officials from both the BCCI and ECB are currently deliberating on a new flexible date. The BCCI is still determining the most suitable time for the announcement. The timing of the announcement had been kept adaptable due to the tragedy."

