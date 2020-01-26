Headlines

And you wanted one more! Virat Kohli, David Warner’s banter over cricket bats will make your Sunday

When it comes to India and Australia, the on-field rivalry is something all enjoy. Off-field, however, the players share a nice and cordial bond.

DNA Web Team

Jan 26, 2020

In one such incident, Virat Kohli, who shares a great rapport with several Australian players was seen pulling David Warner's leg on Instagram.

The Aussie batsman had shared a picture of his collection of 18 bats and captioned it: “Stock-taking time”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Stock-taking time!! @spartansportsau #needafewmore

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on

Soon, the image was flooded with comments, however, the one that grabbed the attention was that of Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

The captain wrote, “And you wanted one more bat from me” to which  Warner replied with laughing emojis saying “@virat.kohli as I said I need just one”.

 

As for the three-match ODI series against the Australians, India won it at home after a disappointing loss in the opener clash.

Kohli was recently even awarded the spirit of cricket award for his gesture towards Steve Smith during the World Cup.

Smith too praised Kohli and said: “Yeah, he is terrific. His batting numbers just speak for themselves. I think he’s an incredible player in all three formats and I think we will see him break many records. He’s already broken plenty of them and I see him breaking many more over the years. He has got the hunger for runs and doesn’t stop getting them. Hopefully, he can stop getting them against Australia, that’ll be nice.”

