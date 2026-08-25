Anaya Bangar gets another chance to play cricket after Cricket Australia clearance

Anaya Bangar is set to return to the cricketing field after receiving cleaAnaya Bangar’s cricket return comes with key eligibility details.rance from Cricket Australia, ending her wait to resume playing the sport

Anaya Bangar is all set to finally return to the cricketing field as she has received clearance to play in the Women's Community Cricket in Australia. For those unversed, Anaya underwent gender-affirming surgery earlier this year. Speaking on it, she told Bombay Times, ''This isn't simply about being included in a women's league. It represents the possibility of returning to the sport I deeply love.''

Talking about getting clearance from Cricket Australia, Anaya told The Indian Express, ''It is a great day for me, especially after knowing the fact that I can play cricket. There was a stage where I thought I would never play cricket again, but thanks to Cricket Australia, it has given me another chance.''

Does Cricket Australia and ICC have different eligibility rules?

According to a report, Cricket Australia's Transgender and Gender Diverse Players in Elite Cricket Policy states that a player must maintain serum testosterone levels below 10 nmol/L for at least 12 months to be eligible to compete.

Meanwhile, the ICC introduced a policy in 2023 barring transgender women who have undergone male puberty from participating in elite women’s international cricket.

Your eligibility for Elite Cricket from that date (March 2027) is conditional upon you providing a blood test upon your arrival in Australia confirming that your serum testosterone concentration remains below 10 nmol/L and that you continue to satisfy the Policy's eligibility requirements,” Cricket Australia's Head of Integrity Jacqui Partridge stated in a letter to Anaya.

As per the letter, Anaya can begin playing community cricket immediately. ''Until March 2027, you remain eligible to participate in Premier Cricket competitions in any State or Territory of Australia. As Premier Cricket is classified as Community Cricket rather than Elite Cricket under the Policy, your participation in those competitions is not affected by this determination,” Partridge said in the letter.