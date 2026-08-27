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Anaya Bangar breaks silence after Cricket Australia decision, sets sights on WBBL

Anaya Bangar has spoken out after Cricket Australia’s landmark decision with the Indian cricketer now setting her sights on a potential Women’s Big Bash League opportunity. Bangar discussed the significance of the decision and her ambitions to continue pursuing a career in professional cricket.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 27, 2026, 02:13 PM IST

Anaya Bangar breaks silence after Cricket Australia decision, sets sights on WBBL
Anaya Bangar
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Anaya Bangar, daughter of former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar, just announced on social media that she'll be eligible to play elite women's cricket in Australia starting March 2027. She posted photos of the official letter from Cricket Australia, which explained their decision was based on her medical records. Anaya previously played age-group cricket alongside Sarfaraz Khan and underwent gender-affirming surgery back in March.

Cricket Australia's rules require any player in elite women's competitions to keep their serum testosterone under 10 nmol/L for at least a year. Anaya now meets that standard, and she'll need to keep meeting it going forward.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anaya Bangar (@anayabangar)

This approval opens the door for Anaya to play in the Women's Big Bash League since it's considered elite cricket in Australia. Still, it doesn’t guarantee her a contract—she’ll have to earn that. She’s also now allowed to play in any of Australia’s premier state or territory competitions.

Speaking to Bombay Times, she shared just how much this milestone means to her: “I am now eligible to play in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) in Australia from March 2027 onwards. For me, this is incredibly emotional because there was a point when I genuinely believed I had lost cricket forever.”

She made it clear this is just the beginning. Her next goal is rebuilding her fitness before she seriously pursues a spot in the WBBL. The International Cricket Council has stricter policies and bars transgender women who went through male puberty from playing elite international women’s cricket. Cricket Australia, though, has its own domestic policy, which makes Anaya eligible for elite women’s cricket as long as she keeps meeting their requirements.

Also read| Asian Games cricket in trouble? India, Pakistan raise questions over pitch and hotels

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