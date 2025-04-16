Fans discovered explicit searches for Bollywood actresses Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan in a leaked screenshot, causing controversy and criticism online. Despite the backlash, Parag chose to focus on his cricketing career and did not respond to the situation.

The young Indian cricketer and Rajasthan Royals batter, Riyan Parag, caused quite a stir on the internet when he accidentally exposed his YouTube search history during a live session in May 2024. His search history included terms like "Ananya Panday hot" and "Sara Ali Khan hot." While some netizens mercilessly criticized and mocked the young cricketer, a few actually defended him. After what seemed like an eternity, the Assam cricket star finally decided to speak out about the whole ordeal.

During an interview with Abu Dhabi-based radio channel City1016 Radio, Parag shared a story about inadvertently revealing his search history during a live stream after the IPL 2024.

"I finished the IPL, we were in Chennai, finished the match, got on a Discord call with my streaming team, and it got publicised now, but it happened before the IPL. One of the people in my Discord team tried to set me up before the IPL, but that got taken down very quickly. But then after the IPL, the hype was there, and I had a good season. I came and opened my stream, I didn't have Spotify or Apple Music. Everything was deleted," Parag explained.

"So I went on YouTube to put on music, and I searched for music. But I didn't know what was happening, but once I did the stream ended, I was like Oh s**t! This happened. It just got blown out of proportion. I didn't think it was good enough a reason for me to go out publicly and clarify everything and no one would understand," he added.

For those who might not be in the loop, let us fill you in on what happened during a live session on May 26, 2024. While Riyan was trying to find a song on YouTube, his browsing history accidentally revealed some rather eye-catching searches for "Ananya Panday hot" and "Sara Ali Khan hot." Sharp-eyed viewers caught this slip-up, with some even snapping screenshots of the live stream that showcased his search history. These images quickly made their rounds on social media, going viral in no time. Consequently, the young cricketer found himself facing a wave of backlash and some pretty intense trolling.

Riyan Parag is only 22 years old. We all did such things at that age.



But Ananya Pandey Hot



Totally disappointed. pic.twitter.com/jvIsGz2Lqt — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) May 27, 2024

But despite all the noise online, Riyan Parag has been making impressive moves on the cricket field. Coming from a family of athletes—his dad, Parag Das, was a first-class cricketer, and his mom, Mithoo Barooah, holds national records as a swimmer—Riyan made history in July 2024 by becoming the first cricketer from Assam, and indeed the entire northeast region, to earn an India cap.

When Sanju Samson had to sit out due to fitness issues, Riyan stepped up as the stand-in captain for the Rajasthan Royals. As Sanju continued to grapple with his fitness at the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, Riyan was given the responsibility of leading the team.

Also read| DC vs RR, IPL 2025 Preview: Head-to-head record, stats and result at Arun Jaitley stadium - All you need to know