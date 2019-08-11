'An honour to spend some time with you': Jasprit Bumrah shares a picture of him with Rahul Dravid

India's number one bowler Jasprit Bumrah - who was given rest for the T20s and ODIs - will be flying to the Caribbean island to join the Indian squad for Test matches against West Indies.

The bowler is taking ample rest and also gearing up for the longer format of the game. Taking the time, Bumrah took to his social media handles and shared a picture with Rahul Dravid and Karun Nair. He captioned the picture, "So great to meet Rahul sir, what an honour to spend some time with you".

On 2 August, Bumrah bagged the 2019 Youth Icon award at the ‘Forbes India 30 Under 30’ event in Mumbai. He had a brief chat with Network18’s Group Sports Editor Gaurav Kalra about his remarkable journey in international cricket.

“It always feels good when people appreciate you. It feels good to be loved by the people of this country,” Bumrah said.

“I don’t know about being a national asset but it has been a long season with the IPL and World Cup and it was good to get a two-week break before I join the squad for the Test series,” he said about being rested.

As for 'The Wall', Dravid has been issued conflict of interest notice by Ethics Officer.

Best way to remain in news: Sourav Ganguly slams BCCI for sending conflict of interest notice to Rahul Dravid

Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) member Sanjay Gupta complained to Justice (retd) DK Jain (BCCI ethics officer) to take note of Dravid’s current position of NCA director and vice-president of India Cements Group, which owns Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings.