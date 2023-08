Amo Sharks vs Band-e-Amir Dragons Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for AS vs BD in Shpageeza T20 League

AS vs BD Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Amo Sharks vs Band-e-Amir Dragons Dream11 Team Player List, AS Dream11 Team Player List, BD Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Amo Sharks vs Band-e-Amir Dragons Eagles Head to Head.

Dream11 Prediction: Amo Sharks vs Band-e-Amir Dragons- Shpageeza T20 League

AS vs BD Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Amo Sharks vs Band-e-Amir Dragons in Shpageeza T20 League match today, September 9.

Amo Sharks vs Band-e-Amir Dragons Dream11 Team Prediction Shpageeza T20 League 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s AS vs BD at Alokozay Kabul International Cricket Ground: In another exciting battle of Shpageeza T20 League 2020, Amo Sharks will take on Band-e-Amir Dragons at the Alokozay Kabul International Cricket Ground on Tuesday. The Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 AS vs BD match will begin at 10.30 AM IST – September 9 in India.

Amo Sharks vs Band-e-Amir Dragons (AS vs BD) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – Ikram Ali Khil

Batsmen – Rahmat Shah, Usman Ghani, J Gul, Asghar Afghan (C)

Allrounders – Ahmadi (VC), S Ashraf, A. Wasi

Bowlers – Yamin Ahmadzai, H Hassan and W Salamkhel

AS vs BD Probable Playing XIs

Amo Sharks – Juma Gul, Javed Ahmadi, Farhan Zakhil, Darwish Rasooli, Hayatullah, Haji Murad Muradi, Asadullah Matani, Farid Malik, Abdul Wasi, Yamin Ahmadzai, Nasratullah.

Band-e-Amir Dragons – Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Asghar Afghan, Ibrahim Zadran, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Tariq Stanikzai, Nasir Jamal, Waqar Salamkheil, Hamid Hassan, Ikram Ali Khil, Mirwais Ashraf.

AS vs BD Squads

Amo Sharks (AS): Qasim Oryakhil, Murad Muradi, Darwish Rasooli, Farhan Zakhail, Shawkat Zaman, Juma Gul, Hayatullah Nasri, Amanullah Rafiqi, Shir Sherzai, Javed Ahmadi, Imran Mohammadi, Abdul Wasi, Zahid Zakhail, Fitratullah Khawari, Nasratullah, Yamin-Ahmadzai, Farid Malik, Yousuf Zazai, Batin Shah, Asadullah Matani, Yahya Khan.

Band-e-Amir Dragons (BD): Ikram Ali Khil, Mohammad Sardar, Asghar Afghan, Nasir Jamal, Usman Ghani, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Imran Mir, Bilal Sami, Amir Zazai, Tariq Stanikzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Parvez Amin, Waqar Salamkhel, Farhad Momand, Haqmal Arya, Hamid Hassan, Mirwais Ashraf, Wafadar Momand, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Ibrahim, Rokhan Barakzai, Ismat Alam.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ AS Dream11 Team/ BD Dream11 Team/ Amo Sharks Dream11 Team/ Band-e-Amir Dragons Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.