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Amit Mishra defends Gautam Gambhir amid India's Test crisis: 'Players need to take responsibility'

Amit Mishra has defended India head coach Gautam Gambhir despite his difficult Test record, including 10 defeats. The former India spinner believes a coach’s role is to guide the players, while execution on the field remains the responsibility of the team.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 13, 2026, 04:48 PM IST

Amit Mishra defends Gautam Gambhir amid India's Test crisis: 'Players need to take responsibility'
Gautam Gambhir (L), Amit Mishra
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Gautam Gambhir’s time as India’s head coach has been anything but smooth. Despite a rough stretch in Test cricket, former cricketer Amit Mishra still stands behind Gambhir. Mishra doesn’t think it’s fair to pin all the blame on the coach—players, he says, have to step up and own their part too. He believes Gambhir deserves more time, especially in the red-ball format.

If you look at India’s record in white-ball cricket with Gambhir at the helm, they’ve delivered—winning both the 2025 Champions Trophy and the 2026 T20 World Cup. But Test cricket’s a different story. The results there haven’t convinced everyone, and that’s been fueling talk over whether Gambhir’s the right man for the job.

So why are folks questioning Gambhir in Tests? The numbers tell the story. India lost 0-3 to New Zealand at home, then dropped another series 0-2 to South Africa. They handed over the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 1-3 in Australia and ended up sharing a 2-2 draw with England. In the current World Test Championship cycle, India’s not looking too secure either. That’s why the next series against Sri Lanka is seen as a big test.

Some people think having different coaches for different formats is the answer, but Mishra doesn’t buy it. “It’s tough for the coach,” Mishra said. “Players need to take more responsibility. We’ve always worked with one coach for all three formats. You have to give any coach some time to settle in. In Tests, we’ve got a lot of new guys who aren’t experienced yet—it takes a while for coaches and players to get on the same page.”

He pointed out that plenty of current Test players haven’t really found their feet at the highest level. “Just being picked for India isn’t enough,” Mishra said. “Players have to know how to adapt their game to the conditions.” He brought up Rahul Dravid as an example—it took Dravid more than a year to find his groove and then the team saw better results.

“It’s on the players, too,” Mishra stressed. “Understand the pitch. You’re playing for your country—out of over a billion people. Adapt to the wicket, adapt to the situation. That’s why you’re there. The coach shouldn’t carry all the blame. Give Gambhir more time in red-ball cricket.”

Mishra wants people to stop measuring Gambhir’s impact too soon. “He needs a fair shot to get his ideas across, especially with the new players,” Mishra said.

He also explained there’s a big difference between a coach’s job and a player’s. “A coach works on your mindset and skills, but once you’re on the field, it’s up to you. Even in my playing days, we knew decisions had to be made by the players according to the situation—you have to take that pressure. A coach can guide and plan, but the players have to go out there and make it happen.”

Also read| India vs Pakistan at Asian Games 2026: Why arch-rivals cannot clash before medal match

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