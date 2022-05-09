IPL 2022: Amid Virat Kohli's slump, Sunil Gavaskar makes BOLD claim

Sunil Gavaskar has made a bold claim regarding Virat Kohli's form

Virat Kohli has come under increasing pressure during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, as his dip in form continues. On Sunday, the 33-year-old was dismissed on a golden duck for the third time this season alone, which highlights his struggles.

Many former cricketers, including Ravi Shastri, have called for Kohli to take a break from cricket, however, former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar feel that the right-handed batter mustn't take a break from India's matches, as he won't get his form back by 'sitting in the change room.'

During the ongoing IPL campaign, Kohli has only recorded 216 runs in 12 matches so far, including a solitary half-century and six single-digit scores.

READ| IPL 2022: Jagadeesha Suchith becomes sixth bowler to dismiss Virat Kohli on golden duck, here are others

With the former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper being urged by many to take some time away from the field to recharge his batteries, Gavaskar has opined that Kohli should continue to play in order to find his lost mojo.

"As long as the break doesn’t mean he is missing India matches. India matches should be No. 1 priority. It’s as simple as that. I think the thing is that if you don’t play, how do you get your form back?" stated Gavaskar on Star Sports.

He further continued, "Sitting in the change room, it’s not going to get your form back. The more you play, the more chances you have getting your form back."

READ| IPL 2022: Watch Virat Kohli bow down to Dinesh Karthik after his blistering knock vs SRH

The veteran further added that amid Kohli's underwhelming run with the bat, all of his fans would want to see him playing for India, rather than taking a break.

"You ask all over India, you want everybody in India who follows the game will say ‘we want the form for India’. Right? So you can’t take a break for an India game. You want Kohli to start scoring runs for India. All of us want that. All of us want to see him get back to scoring big runs again," stated Gavaskar.