Amid viral hookah memes, former India captain MS Dhoni spotted at Novak Djokovic’s US Open 2025 match - Watch

The 44-year-old cricket legend watched Djokovic defeat Taylor Fritz to advance to the semifinals, capturing the attention of tennis fans and Indian sports lovers alike. Dhoni’s appearance drew considerable attention on social media, especially amid a viral hookah meme trend.

Amid the renewed debate surrounding Irfan Pathan's past remarks about MS Dhoni, the former Indian captain was seen among the audience at Arthur Ashe Stadium during the US Open 2025 quarterfinal match between Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz. The former world number one showcased his prowess by securing victory in four sets.

At 44 years old, having retired from international cricket in 2020, Dhoni was present for the second men's singles quarterfinal in New York. Businessman Hitesh Sanghvi later posted a photo with Dhoni along with a video clip from Djokovic's match on his Instagram.

Djokovic triumphed over Fritz with scores of 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4. Despite playing fewer matches this season, the 38-year-old has made it to the semifinals in all four Grand Slam tournaments. His next challenge is against Carlos Alcaraz, whom he defeated to win the gold medal at the Paris Olympics last year, and also eliminated in the Australian Open quarterfinals this January. Notably, Djokovic has a 5-3 advantage in their head-to-head encounters against the 22-year-old, who has now reached the semifinals for the ninth time in his Grand Slam journey. Only Rafael Nadal, with 10, has achieved more before turning 23.

Meanwhile, Dhoni has been in the spotlight in Indian cricket following the resurfacing of an old interview with Irfan Pathan on social media. In this interview, the former all-rounder talked about the communication issues that led to his exclusion from the national team.

“Yes, I asked him. During the 2008 Australia series, Mahi bhai's statement came out in the media that Irfan wasn't bowling well. I thought I had bowled well throughout the series, so I went and asked Mahi bhai,” Pathan had said in the interview with Sports Tak.

“I don't have a habit of setting up hookah in someone's room or talking about this. Everyone knows. Sometimes if you don't speak about it, it's better. A cricketer's job is to perform on the field and that is what I used to focus on," he added.

While Dhoni has not yet responded to the allegations, Pathan took to X to comment: "Half decade old video surfacing NOW with a twisted context to the Statement. Fan war? PR lobby?"

Also read| 'Sue me later...': Lalit Modi reveals how he 'broke every rule' to save IPL's inaugural season