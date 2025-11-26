Amid uncertainty over wedding with Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's old video dancing to 'Duniya rakhun joote ke neeche' with Natasa Stankovic goes viral

The old video shows Palash Muchhal and Natasa Stankovic dancing to Badshah’s hit track DJ Wale Babu. Natasa Stankovic, who was earlier married to Hardik Pandya, could be seen sitting beside Palash Muchhal in the car, grooving to the hit track.

Music composer Palash Muchhal’s wedding with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana was indefinitely postponed earlier this week. This comes after Smriti Mandhana’s father, Shrinivas, reportedly suffered a heart attack; however, for the past few days, speculations around Palash Muchhal cheating on Smriti Mandhana have surfaced on social media, with their alleged choreographer, Mary D'Costa, 'exposing' flirty DMs he reportedly sent her. Just yesterday, Palash Mucchal's photo of proposing to his ex-girlfriend, Birva Shaha, also went viral. Amid this uncertainty around his wedding to Smriti Mandana, Palash Muchhal's video of dancing to 'Duniya rakhun joote ke neeche' with Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya's ex-wife, is being widely shared on social media.

Palash Muchhal and Natasa Stankovic's old dancing video goes viral

The old video shows Palash Muchhal and Natasa Stankovic dancing to Badshah’s hit track DJ Wale Babu. Natasa Stankovic, who was earlier married to Hardik Pandya, could be seen sitting beside Palash Muchhal in the car, grooving to the hit track. The duo could also be seen lip-syncing to 'Duniya Rakhun Jute Ke Neeche, Tu Kahe Toh Ban Jaun DJ'.

The clip is from a few years ago, but has gained traction amid Palash Muchhal's postponed wedding to Smriti Mandhana, making headlines.

Netizens react to Palash Muchhal and Natasa Stankovic's viral video

The video, which has resurfaced on Reddit, has sparked a wave of reaction from netizens. One user wrote, "The girl in the video is Hardik Pandya’s ex-wife, Natasa Stankovic. What in the Celebrity world is happening?" while another said, "Saala ladkiyon ka bhi samjh nhi aata, cheater aur jhoote bande hi pasand aate hai (Why do girls like liars and cheaters)."

