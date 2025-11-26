Amid uncertainty over wedding with Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's old video dancing to 'Duniya rakhun joote ke neeche' with Natasa Stankovic goes viral

Who was Deepti Chaurasia? Pan masala baron's daughter-in-law who died by suicide, her brother makes SHOCKING allegation against husband, says, 'Pregnant...'
Gautam Gambhir BREAKS his silence on his future as head coach: 'I am the same guy under whom, India won...'
'Farah Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Preity Zinta were...': Celebrity makeup artist Namrata Soni recalls getting threats in male-dominated film industry
Apne 2 is happening? Anil Sharma reveals if he will direct the sequel, despite Dharmendra's demise: 'Everything was on track, script was ready'
What is Epstein Files? What does it reveal about Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson and...?
Who is Haryana IAS Sachin Sharma, now married to Himachal Deputy CM's daughter, cracked UPSC exam on first attempt with AIR...; Watch his viral baraat video
Famous pan masala tycoon's 'bahu' dies by suicide in Delhi, husband's second wife is South Indian actress
Bad news for employees of this company: After TCS, Infosys, THIS IT company to cut up to 6,000 jobs due to...
Not Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini's mother wanted her daughter to marry THIS superstar, name is...
Why is Indian Constitution stored in Helium box? Where is it kept? Mysteries revealed!
CRICKET
The old video shows Palash Muchhal and Natasa Stankovic dancing to Badshah’s hit track DJ Wale Babu. Natasa Stankovic, who was earlier married to Hardik Pandya, could be seen sitting beside Palash Muchhal in the car, grooving to the hit track.
Music composer Palash Muchhal’s wedding with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana was indefinitely postponed earlier this week. This comes after Smriti Mandhana’s father, Shrinivas, reportedly suffered a heart attack; however, for the past few days, speculations around Palash Muchhal cheating on Smriti Mandhana have surfaced on social media, with their alleged choreographer, Mary D'Costa, 'exposing' flirty DMs he reportedly sent her. Just yesterday, Palash Mucchal's photo of proposing to his ex-girlfriend, Birva Shaha, also went viral. Amid this uncertainty around his wedding to Smriti Mandana, Palash Muchhal's video of dancing to 'Duniya rakhun joote ke neeche' with Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya's ex-wife, is being widely shared on social media.
Palash Muchhal and Natasa Stankovic's old dancing video goes viral
The old video shows Palash Muchhal and Natasa Stankovic dancing to Badshah’s hit track DJ Wale Babu. Natasa Stankovic, who was earlier married to Hardik Pandya, could be seen sitting beside Palash Muchhal in the car, grooving to the hit track. The duo could also be seen lip-syncing to 'Duniya Rakhun Jute Ke Neeche, Tu Kahe Toh Ban Jaun DJ'.
Kudiya rakhu jooto ke niche ft palash Muchhal
byu/priyansh_gif inDesiVideoMemes
The clip is from a few years ago, but has gained traction amid Palash Muchhal's postponed wedding to Smriti Mandhana, making headlines.
Netizens react to Palash Muchhal and Natasa Stankovic's viral video
The video, which has resurfaced on Reddit, has sparked a wave of reaction from netizens. One user wrote, "The girl in the video is Hardik Pandya’s ex-wife, Natasa Stankovic. What in the Celebrity world is happening?" while another said, "Saala ladkiyon ka bhi samjh nhi aata, cheater aur jhoote bande hi pasand aate hai (Why do girls like liars and cheaters)."
READ | 'Dharmendra will never marry you': Why Dimple Kapadia warned Hema Malini against late superstar? Here's the truth