Amid SRH trade rumours, Abhishek Sharma’s father dons Hyderabad kit to celebrate son’s Asian Games gold

Amid rumours of a possible Sunrisers Hyderabad trade involving Abhishek Sharma, his father celebrated the young cricketer’s Asian Games gold medal by wearing an SRH jersey. The gesture has drawn attention as speculation continues over the Indian batter’s future with the IPL franchise.

Raj Kumar Sharma, father of Abhishek Sharma, turned heads when he appeared outside the family residence sporting a Sunrisers Hyderabad jersey while speaking with media representatives following India's triumphant gold-medal victory at the Asian Games 2026. Abhishek played a brilliant half-century as India edged past fierce rivals Pakistan with a 19-run margin.

The incident rapidly became a social media sensation, fueling ongoing discussions about Abhishek's potential future trajectory with SRH.

#WATCH | Amritsar, Punjab: On India cricket team's gold medal win against Pakistan in the Asian Games 2026, father of cricketer Abhishek Sharma, Rajkumar Sharma, says, "Huge congratulations to the Indian cricket team and all the players on today's victory. Many congratulations to… https://t.co/d7fWaodTkn pic.twitter.com/OpargHxBZr — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2026

The jersey selection has drawn considerable scrutiny given emerging reports of a potential trade deal for Abhishek before the IPL 2027 season. Friday's reports suggested that Sharma had sought a trade, apparently frustrated by the decision to appoint Ishan Kishan as captain during Pat Cummins' unavailability. The left-handed batter was reportedly dissatisfied with this arrangement.

With conjecture intensifying, Abhishek's father's wardrobe decision appears to carry symbolic weight. The image circulated extensively across social media platforms, with observers immediately recognizing the SRH jersey and linking it to the swirling trade rumors. "Peak detailing," commented one observer, emphasizing the intense scrutiny surrounding Abhishek's ongoing connection to the Hyderabad franchise.

In response to the team's historic achievement, Abhishek's father Rajkumar Sharma commented, "I extend my congratulations to Team India for securing the gold medal today. This marked the inaugural participation of our cricket team in the Asian Games, and the BCCI assembled an exceptionally talented squad. All players demonstrated outstanding performances and triumphed in today's encounter against Pakistan..."

Abhishek showcased a dominant display in the championship match, accumulating 61 runs from merely 28 deliveries. His explosive innings, featuring six boundaries and five maximums, enabled India to establish an imposing total of 211/6 across 20 overs. Subsequently, India's bowling unit contained Pakistan to 192/6, clinching a 19-run victory and capturing the gold medal.

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