Amid rising tensions, India-Pakistan set to clash in Asia Cup 2025 on THIS date; UAE to host

A total of six teams—India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and the UAE—are set to compete, as the Asia Cup will maintain the group stage and Super Fours format.

The forthcoming edition of the Asia Cup is expected to commence on September 5, with the UAE likely serving as the host nation for the tournament. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has nearly finalized the schedule for the Asia Cup, having identified a 17-day period to conduct the event. Although India is the official host of the competition, the Asia Cup will be held at a neutral venue, most probably in the UAE, due to the strained relations between India and Pakistan.

As reported by the Times of India, the highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan is scheduled for September 7 during the group stage, while their Super Four clash is expected to take place on September 14. The report also indicates that all participating nations, including India, are nearing the necessary approvals from their respective governments for the tournament.

Notably, the official broadcaster Sony has recently released a promotional poster for the tournament, marking the beginning of promotional activities for this multi-nation event.

The recent tensions between India and Pakistan had raised significant concerns regarding the Asia Cup but the latest updates surrounding the tournament are encouraging news for stakeholders who rely on India-Pakistan matches in multi-nation events to generate substantial revenue.

The report further mentions that the final of the Asia Cup is anticipated to take place on September 21, according to the preliminary schedule that has been prepared. An official announcement from the ACC is expected soon, as fans eagerly await the commencement of this multi-nation event.

The previous edition of the Asia Cup in 2023 was conducted under a hybrid model, with India opting not to tour Pakistan due to security issues. Although Pakistan was the official host of the event, they were able to host only four out of 13 matches, with the remaining games being held in Sri Lanka.

