'Form is temporary, class is permanent': Virat Kohli fans trend #KingKohli in support of batter

From being asked to be benched to even some asking him to retire, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has heard it all since his rough patch has been going on. Many former cricketers have spoken about Kohli's form and want the Indian team to bench the player, but captain Rohit Sharma came to his defence.

Now, showing support for the No. 3 batter, netizens on Twitter tarted trending the hashtag 'King Kohli' with the line 'Form is temporary, class is permanent.

Form is temporary, class is permanent #KingKohli #ViratKohli #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/tZhGr1EAtX — Abhay Thakur (@AbhayThakur981) July 11, 2022

this match is more important for #KingKohli. If i had supported you before i do the same to you today.i m ready to see your century today.we are waiting your celebration. #allthebest pic.twitter.com/hk7OyImTZE — tanish_s_c (@tanish_crstn) July 12, 2022

It’s been age’s to see you king roaring at the field. We want to be witness of our old beast again and to watch you playing many more shot’s like this. #KingKohli https://t.co/YJeVdgBzs7 July 11, 2022

Talking about the batter, Kohli is likely to miss the first ODI against England on Tuesday (July 12). According to a report by Cricbuzz, it has been learnt that Kohli complained about a groin injury and was taken for scans.

He is being monitored by the BCCI medical team and a decision on his participation in the first game will be taken on Tuesday.