'Form is temporary, class is permanent': Virat Kohli fans trend #KingKohli in support of batter

Many former cricketers have spoken about Virat Kohli's form and want the Indian team to bench the player.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 12:22 PM IST

Virat Kohli

From being asked to be benched to even some asking him to retire, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has heard it all since his rough patch has been going on. Many former cricketers have spoken about Kohli's form and want the Indian team to bench the player, but captain Rohit Sharma came to his defence.

Now, showing support for the No. 3 batter, netizens on Twitter tarted trending the hashtag 'King Kohli' with the line 'Form is temporary, class is permanent.

Talking about the batter, Kohli is likely to miss the first ODI against England on Tuesday (July 12). According to a report by Cricbuzz, it has been learnt that Kohli complained about a groin injury and was taken for scans. 

He is being monitored by the BCCI medical team and a decision on his participation in the first game will be taken on Tuesday.

