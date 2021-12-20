IND vs SA: Amid Omicron wave in South Africa, Boxing Day Test to be held without spectators

In less than a week from now, Team India will be locking horns with South Africa for the Boxing Day Test at Centurion. While the preparations for the same have already begun, the fear of COVID-19 new variant Omicron still looms over the country.

Hence, a decision has been taken and the series will be played without spectators as the host country's cricket board is not selling tickets.

According to Afrikaans language weekly newspaper Rapport, only some suite holders and delegates will be able to watch the match live despite current COVID-19 restrictions by the government allowing for 2,000 fans.

However, the organisers are waiting to see if there will be any changes made by the government regarding COVID-19 next week. As of now, no tickets are on sale for the second Test beginning at the Wanderers from January 3.

"Please note, no announcement has been made regarding ticket sales for the upcoming Test match at the #ImperialWanderers Stadium between South Africa and India," the official Twitter account of the stadium said.

"At this point, it isn't clear if fans will be allowed. We will make further announcements in due course."

Announcement



Please note, no announcement has been made regarding ticket sales for the upcoming Test match at the #ImperialWanderers Stadium between and.



At this point, it isn’t clear if fans will be allowed. We will make further announcements in due course. pic.twitter.com/bI11Y4zh7Z December 17, 2021

As for the series, there were many speculations of it getting postponed or cancelled due to the rising threat of COVID-19 and the new variant Omicron. Due to this, the T20I series was cancelled and the Boards of both countries agreed to go ahead with the Test and ODI series.

The third Test will be played in Cape Town from January 11 and the three-match Test series will be part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC).