CRICKET

Amid ODI retirement rumours, Rohit Sharma hits gym with former India coach in Mumbai | See pic

In a recent pic shared by Rohit Sharma on his Insta Stories, the ODI skipper quashed the rumours around his retirement from the 50-over format. See the viral pic here.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 12, 2025, 09:34 PM IST

Amid ODI retirement rumours, Rohit Sharma hits gym with former India coach in Mumbai | See pic
Rohit Sharma announced his Test retirement earlier this year

After announcing retirement from the Test format earlier this year, several reports recently claimed that Rohit Sharma is now looking to call it quits in the 50-over format as well. However, a latest picture shared by him on his Instagram Stories is seemingly quashing such claims, wherein he can be seen training in the gym with former assistant coach, Abhishek Nayar. In the pic, he is seen interacting with Nayar at a gym in Mumbai. 

For those unversed, the last time Rohit played an international game was in the 2025 Champions Trophy, which Team India went on to win in the Finals at Dubai. 

After taking a brief break from cricket post the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Rohit is aiming to bring back his focus on the next ODI series, which is against the world champions Australia in October.

 

Recently, there have been rumours around his ODI captaincy as well. Some reports claim that BCCI might be looking to hand over the big responsibility to Shubman Gill, who recently made his Test captaincy debut and went on to draw the 5-match Test series against England.

 

Ro-Ko all set for next challenge

 

However, Rohit's return to training clearly suggests that at least Rohit is not ready from stepping away from the ODIs. Not only Rohit, but also Virat was spotted training recently in indoor nets in London with Gujarat Titans' assistant coach Naeem Amin.

 

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma was recently spotted watching the 5th and final India vs England Test at the Oval, as he was in the UK post his stint in the IPL 2025.

