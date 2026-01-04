FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Amid Mustafizur Rahman row, Bangladesh announce 15-member squad for ICC T20I World Cup 2026

Ahead of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026, Bangladesh Cricket finally announced its 15-member squad with Litton Das as the skipper.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jan 04, 2026, 01:52 PM IST

Amid Mustafizur Rahman row, Bangladesh announce 15-member squad for ICC T20I World Cup 2026
ICC T20I World Cup 2026 will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka
Nearly a month ahead of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026, Bangladesh Cricket has announced its 15-member squad for the tournament. The country which is being accused of atrocities against religious minorities, has announced Litton Das as its skipper for the ICC tourno, which is scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka.

 

In the squad, Bangladesh have included the bowling attack with experienced pacers like Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed, and spinners Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, and Rishad Hossain. On the batting front, Bangladesh will depend on skipper Litton Das and top-order stars like Parvez Hossain Emon and Tanzid Hasan.

 

Bangladesh is in Group C alongside England, Italy, Nepal, and the West Indies. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Eight round. Bangladesh is scheduled to begin its T20 World Cup campaign against two-time champions West Indies on February 7 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

 

Later, Bangladesh will lock horns with Italy on February 9 at the same venue. Their next game will be against England at the same venue, and the last league match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai against Nepal.

 

Bangladesh squad for ICC T20I World Cup 2026

 

Litton Das (C)

Tanzid Hasan

Parvez Hossain Emon

Tawhid Hridoy

Saif Hassan

Shamim Hossain

Shak Mahedi Hasan

Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan

Rishad Hossain

Nasum Ahmed

Mustafizur Rahman

Tanzim Hasab Shakib

Taskin Ahmed

Shoriful Islam

Shaif Uddin

