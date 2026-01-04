Amid Mustafizur Rahman row, Bangladesh announce 15-member squad for ICC T20I World Cup 2026

BCB pulls out of India travel for T20 World Cup 2026, withdraws Mustafizur Rahman's IPL NOC
CRICKET
Ahead of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026, Bangladesh Cricket finally announced its 15-member squad with Litton Das as the skipper.
Nearly a month ahead of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026, Bangladesh Cricket has announced its 15-member squad for the tournament. The country which is being accused of atrocities against religious minorities, has announced Litton Das as its skipper for the ICC tourno, which is scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka.
In the squad, Bangladesh have included the bowling attack with experienced pacers like Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed, and spinners Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, and Rishad Hossain. On the batting front, Bangladesh will depend on skipper Litton Das and top-order stars like Parvez Hossain Emon and Tanzid Hasan.
Bangladesh is in Group C alongside England, Italy, Nepal, and the West Indies. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Eight round. Bangladesh is scheduled to begin its T20 World Cup campaign against two-time champions West Indies on February 7 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Later, Bangladesh will lock horns with Italy on February 9 at the same venue. Their next game will be against England at the same venue, and the last league match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai against Nepal.
Litton Das (C)
Tanzid Hasan
Parvez Hossain Emon
Tawhid Hridoy
Saif Hassan
Shamim Hossain
Shak Mahedi Hasan
Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan
Rishad Hossain
Nasum Ahmed
Mustafizur Rahman
Tanzim Hasab Shakib
Taskin Ahmed
Shoriful Islam
Shaif Uddin