Amid Mumbai rains, Rohit Sharma hits the road in his luxurious Range Rover | Watch video

CRICKET
In a viral video, Rohit Sharma's luxurious SUV, a black Range Rover, can be seen on the streets of Mumbai amid heavy rainfall. Check it out yourself.
Rohit Sharma, who is currently on his time off from a busy cricketing schedule, was spotted driving his luxurious Range Rover in Mumbai, when the city was completely drenched in rainfall. A clip of his high-end SUV is circulating on social media, showing his black-colored SUV on the streets of Mumbai amid heavy rainfall. Interestingly, he recently added an orange-coloured Lamborghini Urus to his car collection.
Mumbai rains cannot stop the Mumbai cha Raja Rohit Sharma— (@rushiii_12) August 18, 2025
The boss enjoying Mumbai rain in his dashing black range rover. pic.twitter.com/WbG3Zvu5Ir
As per media reports, 'Hit-Man' Rohit Sharma not only owns a Lamborghini and a Range Rover, but his car collection is full of a variety of luxurious automobiles. He also owns a BMW M5 worth Rs 2 crore, and a Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d, which costs around Rs 1.5 crore. His latest addition is the Lamborghini Urus, which was recently spotted on Mumbai roads with a special number plate of 3015. This number denotes the birth dates of his children, Samaira (December 30) and Ahaan (November 15).
Interestingly, if we add both the numbers, we get 45, which is also his jersey number. Rohit never leaves any stone unturned in putting a personal touch to his automobiles. One of his previous car had the number 264, which is his highest ODI score, which he scored in 2014 against Sri Lanka.
After the conclusion of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the former Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper has been spending quality time with his family as he has already retired from two formats of the game, Tests and T20I. His next assigned is expected to be the 3-match ODI series against Australia.