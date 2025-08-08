Amid MS Dhoni's retirement rumours, another star player set to quit Chennai Super Kings, his name is...

Lokesh Kanagaraj shares plans for his next film with Aamir Khan after Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie: 'He hasn't done...'
CRICKET
Chennai Super Kings have been in the news recently for all the wrong reasons. Amid speculations around MS Dhoni's retirement, another star player who made his return to the team for IPL 2025 is looking to part ways ahead of the next edition.
It has been a couple of months since the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) concluded, but Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which finished 10th in the Points Table, is still in the news. The Yellow Army is making headlines not for performance or the new addition of any star player, but for all the wrong reasons. Recently, there were reports claiming that MS Dhoni might not play in the next season of IPL, and now a report claims that Ravichandran Ashwin is also looking to part ways with the franchise.
As per a report by Cricbuzz, Ashwin is likely to part ways with CSK; however, the reason is still not clear, but the veteran spinner is believed to have made up his mind and has reportedly conveyed his desire to the team management.
Another report recently claimed that CSK's top officials and players, including skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and former captain MS Dhoni, have been meeting in Chennai over the last couple of days to discuss their plans for the next season.
R Ashwin returned to CSK after 9 years, after he was signed by the franchise for Rs 9.75 crore. He was the OG CSKian and began his IPL career in 2008 with the team. He remained a vital part of the MS Dhoni-led squad till 2015. In 2016, he parted ways with the Yellow Army and in the next nine years, played for several other franchises, including Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, and Rajasthan Royals.