CRICKET
Kolkata Knight Riders have finally spoken out about the controversy surrounding the alleged altercation between Kuldeep Yadav and Rinku Singh.
Delhi Capitals spinner Kuldeep Yadav and Kolkata Knight Riders southpaw Rinku Singh brushed away the rift rumours between them after a video went viral on social media where Kuldeep was seen slapping Rinku twice in the aftermath of the narrow 14-run triumph for the defending champions.
After the encounter between Delhi and Kolkata at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, Rinku and Kuldeep were seen chatting and laughing with a couple of players. Suddenly, Kuldeep slapped Rinku twice, and the Kolkata star looked visibly upset.
Speculations quickly began to emerge among fans, hinting towards a rift between the two Uttar Pradesh stars. Kolkata Knight Riders released a video on Instagram on Wednesday and captioned the post, "Media (sansani) vs (doston ke beech ka) Reality! Gehri dosti feat. our talented UP boys."
In the video, Rinku and Kuldeep, with their arms around each other, made a gesture that signified 'Love' while joyfully asking each other "kaise hota ha?" (how do you do it). The famous 'Sholay' song 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge' played in the background as the video then shifted to their old pictures together, offering an insight into the bond the duo have shared off the field.
Delhi Capitals also took to their social media handles to share an adorable video of the two India stars. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, DC shared a video with caption "Only pyaar."
After these two video were shared online, it quickly went viral and fans could not hold themselves from expressing their love for Kuldeep and Rinku.
Taking to the comment section, one user wrote, "Bhaichara on top," while, another said, "Brotherhood above all."
While there were also a section of users who felt that these videos are only cover ups for slap incident as a user wrote, "Nice coverup...we all saw Rinku's reaction when Kuldeep slapped him."
Another said, "Damage control should not be done this way. At least say sorry to him."
A third user said, "Kuldeep knew he missed up by slapping Rinku. Hence the PR to keep the image clean."
Coming to the fixture, Rinku played a pivotal role in helping the defending champions reach a fighting total with his blitzkrieg in the first innings. He added 36 valuable runs in 25 deliveries, laced with three fours and a towering maximum, which played its part in KKR putting up a daunting 204/9 total.
Rinku eventually perished against Vipraj Nigam in the 18th over. With a flighted outside off delivery, Rinku tried to slog-sweep flat towards long-on. Starc jumped and turned to the left to take a remarkable catch with both hands.On the other hand, Delhi's 'Chinaman' spinner had forgettable outing in the Capitals home den. He bowled three overs, went wicketless and leaked 27 runs at an economy of 9.00.
