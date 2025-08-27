Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Amid Indo-Pak tensions, old video of Wasim Akram dancing with Harbhajan Singh, Sreesanth goes viral; fans express displeasure

The fans' discontent is understandable, as the situation is sensitive. India and Pakistan are set to compete for the first time since military tensions escalated, and the memories of recent tragedies are still vivid.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 27, 2025, 09:01 PM IST

Amid Indo-Pak tensions, old video of Wasim Akram dancing with Harbhajan Singh, Sreesanth goes viral; fans express displeasure
Courtesy: X/Screengrab
Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, as the Asia Cup 2025 approaches, an old video featuring Wasim Akram dancing with Harbhajan Singh has gone viral. Sreesanth and Pragyan Ojha also appear in the clip. This resurgence of the video comes at a time when there are calls to boycott the Asia Cup, and the World Championship of Legends games were canceled due to India's refusal to play against Pakistan. The BCCI has also clarified the government's position, stating that India will only participate in ICC and ACC events with Pakistan, but not in bilateral matches.

The event captured in the video occurred during the Legends League Cricket Masters tournament in Doha, Qatar, around March 20, 2023, likely at a celebration following the final. Although it's an older clip, it has recently gained significant attention.

While this video was recorded prior to the Pahalgam attack in April this year, fans have expressed that Indian cricketers should have recalled the Pulwama incident in 2019, the Uri attack in 2016, and the 26/11 attacks in 2008 before socializing with players or former players from Pakistan.

The fans' discontent is understandable, as the situation is sensitive. India and Pakistan are set to compete for the first time since military tensions escalated, and the memories of recent tragedies are still vivid.

Akram on India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025

The iconic Akram hopes that both teams will maintain sportsmanship during the India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025. He anticipates an exciting match when the two teams meet in Dubai. There is a possibility they could face each other again in the Super 4s and potentially in the final. Notably, no Asia Cup has ever featured an India vs Pakistan final. India currently holds the title, having won the 2023 edition, while Pakistan has not claimed victory since 2012.

"I am sure these matches will be entertaining, just like all other India-Pakistan matches. But I hope both the players and the fans will remain disciplined and not cross the line. If Indians are patriotic and want their team to win, the same goes for Pakistani fans. India have been in better form recently and will start as favourites, but the team that handles pressure best on the day will win," Akram said while speaking to Telecom Asia Sport.

