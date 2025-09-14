Amid IND vs PAK Boycott Row: When India pulled out of Asia Cup 1986 and was replaced by a new team, all you need to know

Know why India pulled out of Asia Cup 1986 and which team replaced them. Read here to know details.

The 17th Asia Cup, which started this week in the UAE, has seen a surprising lack of excitement, even for the India-Pakistan match. Tickets for this high-profile game have reportedly not sold out, and the Dubai venue might not be full. There have also been calls to boycott the Pakistan match, with the Punjab Kings IPL franchise quietly doing so. The BCCI had also considered a boycott at one point. However, the tournament was confirmed to go ahead in July.

The BCCI is the official host of the tournament, which is taking place in the UAE. While India is participating this year, they did boycott the second edition of the tournament in 1986.

Why India pulled out of Asia Cup 1986?

The first Asia Cup was held in 1984 in the UAE. India, led by Sunil Gavaskar, won the tournament, defeating Pakistan in the final of the three-team competition.

India was set to defend their title in 1986 in Sri Lanka, but they did not participate due to the civil war in Sri Lanka. The Indian government instructed the BCCI to withdraw. Bangladesh, who had not yet played an ODI, replaced India.

According to the Times of India, “That year’s event (1986) was scheduled in Sri Lanka but was overshadowed by the country’s escalating civil war, which had broken out in 1983 between the government and the separatist Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). Concerned for player safety, the Indian government instructed the BCCI to withdraw the team, making it a politically sensitive move given India’s delicate regional diplomacy over the conflict."

Who replaced India when they pulled out from Asia Cup 1986?

Bangladesh made their ODI debut against Pakistan in the second match of the 1986 Asia Cup, scoring 95 runs in 35.3 overs. Pakistan completed the chase in 32.1 overs.

In their following match against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh scored 131 runs. Sri Lanka chased the target in 31.3 overs and won the second edition of the tournament. Sri Lanka has been a part of every Asia Cup.

Bangladesh hosted Asia Cup in 1988

Bangladesh joined the Asia Cup and hosted the next edition in 1988. India returned to the tournament and won, defeating Sri Lanka in the final.

India hosted the Asia Cup for the first time in 1990, with Pakistan boycotting the tournament. India again won, defeating Sri Lanka in the final. The 1993 edition was canceled, but the tournament returned in 1995, with India defeating Sri Lanka in the final once more.

IND vs PAK

India has a strong record against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, winning 10 out of 18 matches. In their most recent encounter on September 10-11, 2023, in Colombo, India, captained by Rohit Sharma, secured a victory over Babar Azam's Pakistan by 228 runs.

The upcoming match between India and Pakistan marks their first meeting since the Pahalgam attack, where 26 civilians were killed. Although there have been calls to boycott the match in India, it is expected to proceed as planned.