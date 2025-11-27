FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Amid Imran Khan's death rumours, check former Pakistani skipper's stats against India

Recently, there have been rumours about Imran Khan's death while being imprisoned in Punjab's Adiala Jail.

Aseem Sharma

Nov 27, 2025, 04:56 PM IST

Amid Imran Khan's death rumours, check former Pakistani skipper's stats against India
Imran Khan is the former Prime Minister of Pakistan
    There have been rumours around former Prime Minister and cricketer Imran Khan that he has been assassinated while being imprisoned in Punjab's Adiala Jail. For the past couple of weeks, Imran's three sisters have reportedly been denied permission to meet him inside the jail. After their protest, thousands of Imran's supporters gathered outside the jail. Amid Imran's death rumours, his cricket stats and records against India have surfaced on social media.

     

    Imran Khan's stats against India in Tests

     

    The former Pakistani skipper has played 23 Tests against India between 1978 and 1989. With the bat, Imran scored 1,091 runs in 29 innings against India with an average of 51.95, which includes three centuries and three half-centuries. Interestingly, he has never been dismissed on a duck against India.

     

    Coming to bowling, he has taken 94 wickets in 38 innings at an average of 24.04. These figures include six 5-wicket hauls and two 10-fers.

     

     

    Imran Khan's stats against India in ODIs

     

    With the bat, Imran has scored 433 runs in 25 innings at an average of 21.65. On the bowling front, he has taken 35 wickets in 29 matches at an average of 22.25, with the best figures of 6/14.

     

    Meanwhile, Imran has been in the news for the last two days over unverified claims of his death. As per a report by Afghanistan Times, the 72-year-old has succumbed to alleged mistreatment. Later, in a post on X (previously called Twitter), it was claimed that Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI, and Army chief General Asim Munir had hatched the conspiracy to kill the PTI chairman.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
