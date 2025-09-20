Amid 'handshake row' with Pakistan, Suryakumar Yadav's act towards Karachi-born player raises eyebrows

Several pictures and videos of the Indian skipper are doing the rounds on the internet, wherein he can be seen interacting and hugging a Karachi-born player of the Oman team.

Suryakumar Yadav and the Indian team has been in the spotlight ever since they locked horns with Pakistan last Sunday in Dubai. The Men in Blue avoided handshakes with the Pakistani side, not only during the Toss time but also after the match concluded and went straight to the dressing room. Even during the post-match presentation ceremony, Suryakumar dedicated the win to the victims of the Pahalgam Terror attack and to the Indian Armed Forces. Nearly a week after the IND vs PAK match, Suryakumar Yadav is in the news for hugging a Karachi-born player named Aamir Kaleem after the game against Oman on Friday.

See the pic:

That’s a good hug by India’s captain SKY to Karachi born Aamir Kaleem. That’s commendable #Asiacup pic.twitter.com/08tC7KTwcx — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) September 19, 2025

IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 match

SKY won the Toss and opted to bat first against Oman in Abu Dhabi. Batting first, Team India posted 188 runs on board in 20 overs, including a 50+ knock by wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson. However, the Oman batting lineup surprised everyone and nearly chased down the total, courtesy of stellar innings from Aamir Kaleem and Hammad Mirza, who scored 64 and 51 runs respectively.

In the end, Indian bowlers managed to restrict Oman to 167, and the team won the game by 21 runs. Sanju Samson was declared the Player of the Match.