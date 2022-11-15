Amid divorce rumours Shoaib Malik shares a 'heartwarming' post for Sania Mirza on her birthday

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza

Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza has turned 36 years old today. On this special day, her husband, who is also a Pakistani cricketer, Shoaib Malik dropped a special message for his wifey.

READ: Big setback for Kolkata Knight Riders as Pat Cummins opts out of IPL 2023

This development holds importance amidst the ongoing separation rumours between the lovely couple. For those unaware, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik got married in April 2010. The couple welcomed their son Izhaan Mirza Malik in 2018. Check out Shoaib Malik's post below.

The sports enthusiast couple is in talks not for their mushy chemistry but for their alleged separation rumours. Yes, the couple is reportedly going to part ways after more than twelve years of marriage. Both the parties have not reacted to the divorce rumours yet but Sania had shared a cryptic post on Instagram about heartbreaks.

A few Pakistani News channels have to believed then the Pakistani actress and model Ayesha Omar is the alleged reason for their separation. Malik and Omar had shot for a bold photoshoot, a few months back for a Pakistani magazine that goes by the name OK Pakistan. Reports say that Sania was not pleased by seeing the pictures of Malik and Omar for the shoot.