Amid divorce rumours, Shoaib Malik surpasses Keiron Pollard to achieve massive T20 record

Shoaib Malik surpasses Kieron Pollard to become 2nd highest run-scorer in T20 cricket history

Shoaib Malik's marriage with Sania Mirza has been a major talking point in recent weeks, however, the veteran Pakistani all-rounder has surpassed Kieron Pollard to become the second highest-run scorer in T20 cricket history.

Despite all the turmoil in his personal life, Malik ensured that he continues to break records and despite missing out on Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad, the 40-year-old has become the second-highest run-scorer in the T20 format.

Shoaib Malik played for Jaffna Kings in the inaugural match of Lanka Premier League 2022, scoring 30 runs against Galle Gladiators to etch his name in the history books.

READ| Sania Mirza shares cryptic post on Instagram stories amid divorce rumours with Shoaib Malik

West Indies legend Kieron Pollard held the record for scoring the second-highest runs in T20 cricket, having scored 11,915 runs, however, Malik has now surpassed Pollard and has amassed 11,932 runs under his name.

Shoaib Malik has now the second most number of runs in T20 cricket!



14,562 - Chris Gayle

11,915 - Kieron Pollard

11,326 - Virat Kohli

11,080 - David Warner#Cricket pic.twitter.com/79ixB6yK4Z December 6, 2022

Another West Indies legend Chris Gayle is at the top of the pile having scored 14,562 runs in the shortest format, the most by any batsman, and it seems that his record is not likely to be surpassed any time soon.

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli is ranked fourth, behind Pollard on the list, with 11,326 runs under his belt, while Australia's David Warner is fifth on the all-time highest run scorers list in T20 cricket, with 11,080 runs.

READ| Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik share glimpses of alone time with son amid silence on divorce reports

Talking about Malik, his 30-run-inning helped the Kings score 137 runs, and in reply, his side restricted the Gladiators to 113 runs, prevailing by 24 runs to make a winning start to their league campaign.

Before arriving in Sri Lanka, Malik had taken his son for a ride in his Lamborghini and shared a video of the same, being the doting father that he is. As per reports, Malik and Sania have already separated ways, but they have not spoken in public about their divorce because they will come together for a chat show named 'The Mirza Malik show' on OTT platform Urduflix.