Amid divorce rumours, Shoaib Malik announces 'new beginnings' but not what fans think

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza's marriage could be over very soon, with multiple reports claiming that the pair have opted to part ways after Shoaib allegedly cheated on Sania. The pair have been living separately and will comment on their divorce after sorting out some legal issues, say reports.

Amid the speculation surrounding their marriage, both Sania and Shoaib have opted not to comment on the volatile situation. However, Shoaib finally broke his silence on social media as he announced 'new beginnings' but it's not what you think.

Malik revealed on Twitter that he will be joining Karachi Kings for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023. He becomes the second high-profile signing of the Karachi-based franchise, who earlier secured Pakistani skipper Babar Azam's signature.

Malik took to the micro-blogging website to share the news with his followers.

A New day & a new challenge:



Happy to announce that I will be playing for #KarachiKings in HBLPSL 2023. I thoroughly enjoyed my time with Peshawar Zalmi, Thankyou @JAfridi10.



Now back to new beginnings with @KarachiKingsARY once again #YehHaiKarachi #HBLPSL2023 #Pakistan — Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) November 11, 2022

"A New day & a new challenge: Happy to announce that I will be playing for #KarachiKings in HBLPSL 2023. I thoroughly enjoyed my time with Peshawar Zalmi, Thankyou @JAfridi10, Now back to new beginnings with @KarachiKingsARY once again."

For the unversed, Malik has not yet retired from international duty and wanted to play for Pakistan, who will compete in the final of T20 World Cup 2022 against England, but he was overlooked for the World Cup squad.

