Amidst the dating rumors surrounding Yuzvendra Chahal, an old Instagram video of RJ Mahvash has resurfaced on the internet, capturing the attention of many.

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has been in the spotlight lately, and not just for his game. There’s been a lot of chatter about his rumored divorce from his wife, Dhanashree Verma, and whispers of a new romance with RJ Mahvash. The two were spotted together at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 finals between India and New Zealand, which only fueled the speculation.

Adding to the buzz, an old video of RJ Mahvash has made its way back to social media, where she playfully confessed her one-sided crush on a young cricketer. In an Instagram reel she shared on October 29, 2023, she jokingly expresses her feelings for Shubman Gill while attempting a magic trick to turn her unrequited love into something more.

Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash

Yuzvendra Chahal made his first public appearance during the India versus New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai, all while navigating his ongoing divorce proceedings with Dhanashree Verma. He was spotted sitting next to RJ Mahvash, with Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi just a row ahead of him. The video capturing Chahal at the match was first shared by Vivek Oberoi.

Earlier, RJ Mahvash had denied any dating rumors that surfaced after a viral photo of her with Yuzvendra Chahal from a Christmas celebration made the rounds. She took to Instagram to clear the air, posting a story that said, "Some articles and speculations have been circulating around the internet. It's literally funny to see how baseless these rumours are. If you get seen with a person of the opposite gender, does that mean you are dating them? I'm sorry, what year is this? And how many people are you all dating then?"

“I have been patient for 2-3 days now, but I won't let any PR teams drag my name into this to cover up other people's images. Let people live in peace with their friends and family during tough times,” she added.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma divorce

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma first met during the tough times of the pandemic. Their connection grew quickly, leading to an engagement in August 2020 and a wedding just a few months later in December.

Recently, Chahal's lawyer, Nitin K Gupta, confirmed to Hindustan Times that the couple has chosen to separate amicably and has filed for divorce. The case is now in the hands of the court in Bandra, Mumbai.

Also read| 'My aggression was a problem and now...': Virat Kohli's unexpected confession about his on-field antics ahead of IPL 2025